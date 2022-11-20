trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Warner: Parents should be ‘very concerned’ about TikTok

by Julia Mueller - 11/20/22 3:30 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/20/22 3:30 PM ET
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) leaves a press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the passage of the bipartisan Chips and Science Act providing $280 billion to subsidize the domestic chip manufacturing industry.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the social media platform TikTok an “enormous threat” and said parents should be “very concerned” about their children’s use of the app.

“TikTok is an enormous threat. It’s a threat on two levels. One, it is a massive collector of information, oftentimes of our children. They can visualize even down to your keystrokes. So, if you’re a parent and you got a kid on TikTok, I would be very, very concerned,” Warner told host Shannon Bream on “FOX News Sunday.”

“All of that data that your child is inputting and receiving is being stored somewhere in Beijing,” Warner said, adding that it’s difficult to “separate out TikTok from the fact that the actual engineers [are] writing the code in Beijing.” 

TikTok is owned by the Chinese-based company ByteDance, spurring concern from lawmakers and others over its storage and usage of user data, and its ties to the Chinese government.

The second level of threat, Warner said, “is that TikTok in a sense is a broadcasting network” for the Chinese communist party. 

“The China law states that, if they suddenly want to dial up the fact that ‘We are going to decrease content that criticizes Chinese leadership but increase the content that your kids may be seeing saying, hey, you know, Taiwan really is part of China.’ That is a distribution model that would make RT or Sputnik or some of the Russian propaganda models pale in comparison,” Warner said.

The Trump administration attempted to ban the social media platform in 2020, but the Biden White House replaced Trump’s executive orders last year in a move praised by China.

“I think Donald Trump was right,” Warner said Sunday. 

The Democrat joined with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) earlier this year to urge the Federal Trade Commission to investigate TikTok’s “apparent deception” over its data practices. 

“This is not something you would normally hear me say, but Donald Trump was right on TikTok years ago,” Warner told Australia’s Sidney Morning Herald last month.

Tags ByteDance China Donald Trump Mark Warner Mark Warner TikTok

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  3. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  4. Trump says he has no interest in returning to Twitter after reinstatement
  5. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  6. Kinzinger: McCarthy won’t ‘last very long’ if elected Speaker
  7. Rosenstein: Trump special counsel appointment signals DOJ belief in a ‘viable ...
  8. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  9. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  10. And the bride wore White (House) — Naomi Biden joins rare tradition
  11. Democrats’ Christmas in November
  12. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  13. Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop ...
  14. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  15. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  16. Pence suggests DOJ didn’t try hard enough to get documents from Mar-a-Lago ...
  17. Haley on possible 2024 White House bid: ‘I’ve never lost’
  18. Ukraine readies for cold, dangerous chapter in Russian war
Load more

Video

See all Video