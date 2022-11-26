trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Sunday shows preview: GOP prepares to take over House; Colorado Springs shooting reignites calls for gun control

by Julia Shapero - 11/26/22 5:05 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/26/22 5:05 PM ET
Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise
FILE – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., right, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., arrive to speak with members of the press after a House Republican leadership meeting, Nov. 15, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCarthy won the House Speaker nomination from his colleagues, while Scalise was voted majority leader. Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The GOP’s imminent takeover of the House and renewed calls for gun control in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting are likely to dominate this week’s Sunday shows circuit.

The Republican Party is set to take over the House next year after securing a slim majority in the midterm elections earlier this month. 

Two midterm races remain uncalled by the Associated Press, as of Saturday afternoon. However, if both go in favor of Republicans — as they are currently leaning — the GOP will land at 222 seats and Democrats at 213 seats in the new Congress. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) secured the Republican nomination for the Speakership last week but now faces an uphill battle to secure enough votes to officially win the position on the floor on Jan. 3.

As McCarthy wrestles for control of the House, the top Republicans in each of the lower chamber’s committees are preparing to take the reins of their respective committees.

Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Mike Turner (R-Ohio) — who are set to take over as chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence — will join ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday to discuss “the war in Ukraine, the future of U.S. aid and the foreign policy priorities for the new GOP-led House.”

House Republicans suggested multiple times during the midterm elections that they planned to reign in aid to Ukraine if they retook the lower chamber of Congress, with McCarthy promising not to write a “blank check” to Ukraine. 

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is expected to become the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, will also chat about the incoming GOP majority’s priorities with NBC’s “Meet the Press” this weekend.

Comer has previously indicated that he plans to investigate Hunter Biden’s business activities abroad, the origins of COVID-19 and the Biden administration’s management of the southern border as head of the Oversight committee.

The recent shooting in Colorado Springs and renewed calls for gun control will also likely be a major topic of discussion on this weekend’s Sunday talk shows. 

Five people were killed and 18 more were injured in a shooting at Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., last weekend. Just days later, another six people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va. 

The recent spate of shootings has reignited calls for Congress to act on gun control. President Biden said on Thursday that he aims to pass a bill banning assault rifles during the lame-duck session before the new Congress takes over in January. 

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D), who will join both NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday to discuss gun policies, denounced the mass shooting in his state as an “act of evil.”

“This was just a place of safety for people,” Polis told CNN last weekend. “It was a place where people could, in a conservative community, often get the acceptance that too many of them might not have had it at home or in their other circles.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif), who is set to appear on CNN’s “State of the Union,” took aim at Republicans following the two shootings.

“I’m heartbroken for the Chesapeake community,” Schiff said in a tweet on Wednesday. “Not even a week after the last shooting, more innocent people killed in another tragically preventable crisis. We don’t have to live like this — don’t ever let Republicans in Congress convince you otherwise.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a vocal advocate for gun control measures, is also set to join CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:  

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.); Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.); Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Fauci; Polis; Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.); Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff, former homeland security secretaries 

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.); Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas); Sen.-elect Ted Budd (R-N.C.); Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R)

Tags Adam Schiff Adam Schiff Anthony Fauci Chesapeake shooting Chris Murphy Club Q Colorado Springs Colorado Springs shooting House Foreign Affairs Committee House GOP House Oversight and Reform Committee House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Hunter Biden James Comer James Comer Jared Polis Jared Polis Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Michael McCaul Michael McCaul Mike Turner Sunday shows preview Sunday talk shows Sunday talk shows preview

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Democrats pine for Trump as GOP nominee
  2. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  3. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  4. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  5. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  6. Bolton: Trump’s ‘act is old and tired now’
  7. What to know about the pause on student debt relief
  8. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  9. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  10. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  11. Ex-surgeon general: ‘People still are afraid to touch anything that is ...
  12. Christie slams Trump’s ‘awful lack of judgment’ for Fuentes, Ye meeting
  13. Newsom says he won’t run for president in 2024, even if Biden doesn’t seek ...
  14. Elon Musk says he would make his own smartphone if app stores ban Twitter
  15. Mike Lindell says ‘God willing,’ he will challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC ...
  16. Five crucial questions as Russia-Ukraine war enters winter
  17. White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover
  18. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
Load more

Video

See all Video