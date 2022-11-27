trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

House Republican says Congress doesn’t need to pass ‘Democrat bills’ that help Ukraine

by Brad Dress - 11/27/22 10:02 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/27/22 10:02 AM ET
Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio) is seen during a press conference on Friday, August 12, 2022 to discuss the FBI seizing documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-largo home earlier in the week.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on Sunday said Congress does not need to pass “Democrat bills” with big price tags to help Ukraine, saying the incoming Republican majority in the House will spend less money to fund Kyiv’s war against Russia.

Turner told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that he personally told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he will have bipartisan support in the next Congress.

But Turner also said Republicans will closely look at how much is being spent.

“We don’t need to pass $40 billion, large Democrat bills … to send $8 billion dollars to Ukraine,” Turner said. “It’s been very frustrating, obviously, even to the Ukrainians, when they hear these large numbers in the United States as the result of the burgeoned Democrat bills.”

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

Republicans captured control of the House in the midterm elections and will hold a slim majority in the lower chamber when the next Congress forms in January.

Because the Senate will remain in Democrats’ hands, both parties will have to work with each other to keep funding Ukraine, which is preparing for a new phase in the war over the winter months.

Republicans have scrutinized the billions of dollars Democrats have passed for Ukraine this year, saying some of the money is unrelated spending.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration asked Congress for an additional $37 billion, which President Biden is hoping that lawmakers can pass in the lame-duck session before January so Ukraine has guaranteed funding for the next few months.

Turner on Sunday said Republicans will make sure that Ukraine “gets what they need,” including critical weapons like air defenses after Russia has pounded the country with a wave of missile strikes.

“We need to make certain we work with partners and pull together an air defense system … to defend Kyiv, to defend their infrastructure,” he said.

Updated at 10:04 a.m.

Tags Democrat bills Martha Raddatz Mike Turner Mike Turner ukraine

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  2. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  3. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  4. In Donald Trump’s America, facts are fungible
  5. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  6. After Mueller, legal experts hope for a more vocal special counsel 
  7. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  8. The Memo: Democrats pine for Trump as GOP nominee
  9. That new chestnut? USDA plans to allow the release of GE trees into wild forests
  10. New wave of Hispanic lawmakers to hit House
  11. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  12. FTX: The Enron case on steroids, fueled by woke capitalism
  13. Biden on 2024 conversations: ‘We’re not having any, we’re celebrating’
  14. Will Alvin Bragg get the Trump bragging rights?
  15. Less than a month after Musk takeover, half of Twitter’s top advertisers have ...
  16. What to know about the pause on student debt relief
  17. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  18. Artemis 1 is a triumph for NASA and the world
Load more

Video

See all Video