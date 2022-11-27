GOP rep: Trump ‘needs better judgment in who he dines with’
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday said former President Trump “needs better judgment in who he dines with” after reports circulated that he shared a dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
“I would not take a meeting with that person,” Comer told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, referring to Fuentes. “I wouldn’t take a meeting with Kanye West, either.”
Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential bid this month, hosted both Fuentes and Ye at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last week.
Fuentes, who has been labeled a white supremacist by the Justice Department, has cast doubts on the Holocaust and made racist comments.
Several businesses, meanwhile, have cut ties with Ye after he made antisemitic comments last month.
The rapper has also drawn scrutiny for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a fashion event in October.