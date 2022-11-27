Schiff on complying with GOP subpoenas: ‘We will have to consider the validity’ 

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday said he’d have to “consider the validity” of any subpoena from Republicans when they take control of the House of Representatives in the next Congress.

“We will have to consider the validity of the subpoena. But I would certainly view my obligation, the administration’s obligation to follow the law,” Schiff said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The fact that they have disrespected the law is not a precedent I would hope that would be broadly followed. But we will have to look at the legitimacy or lack of legitimacy of what they do,” the current House Intelligence Committee chairman added.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is vying to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Speaker when the GOP takes control of the lower chamber, has said he’ll target Schiff if he takes the gavel.

McCarthy vowed earlier this month to remove Schiff along with Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) from their committee roles.

The minority leader is also among a number in the GOP planning to kickstart investigations that would probe some Democrat actions on topics like the U.S.-Mexico border, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic.