trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Hutchinson says Trump failed to distance himself from ‘extreme’ side of GOP 

by Julia Mueller - 11/27/22 2:34 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/27/22 2:34 PM ET

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who is considering challenging former President Trump for the White House in 2024, said Sunday that Trump failed to distance himself from the “extreme” side of the GOP. 

“So what Donald Trump did and his failure to condemn it is really the minority of the party. It’s an extreme side of it. And that’s what you have got to distance yourself from. And he failed to do that,” Hutchinson told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash.

Hutchinson is part of a number of top Republicans who are distancing themselves from the former president and speaking out against his 2024 bid. The Arkansas governor said those in the party who are flipping from being pro- to anti-Trump were doing “the right thing.”

Hutchinson knocked Trump for a recent dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. 

“Well, I mean, you could have accidental meetings. Things like that happen. This was not an accidental meeting. It was a set-up dinner with Kanye,” Hutchinson said. 

“But you certainly have every occasion that the question of white supremacy or neo-Nazism, or denying the Holocaust comes up. You have got to be absolutely clear in your communication that this is not acceptable dogma, it’s not acceptable conversation, it’s not acceptable history, and you have to disavow it. It is as simple as that,” he added. 

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

Ye, who has supported Trump in the past and mounted his own a presidential bid in 2020, said he asked Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

Trump said in a social media post that he had only been trying to help Ye, whom he called “a seriously troubled man.”

“I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!” Trump wrote. He didn’t name Fuentes or disavow his views in the post.

The rapper has come under recent fire for antisemitic comments and allegations that he forced Adidas employees to watch pornography of his wife when he worked with the brand.

Fuentes has been called a white supremacist by the Justice Department for his racist and antisemitic rhetoric.

Tags 2024 Asa Hutchinson Asa Hutchinson Donald Trump Kanye Nick Fuentes Nick Fuentes Trump white house Ye

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  2. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  3. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  4. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  5. GOP prepares for House takeover: Five things to watch
  6. The Memo: Democrats pine for Trump as GOP nominee
  7. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  8. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  9. Hutchinson calls Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes ‘very troubling’
  10. House Republican says Congress doesn’t need to pass ‘Democrat bills’ that ...
  11. Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues
  12. Schiff pushes back on reported tension between Cheney, Jan. 6 panel staffers
  13. Schiff on complying with GOP subpoenas: ‘We will have to consider the ...
  14. Fauci pushes back on Pence remarks: ‘I don’t align myself with anybody’
  15. Hutchinson: GOP needs more voices of ‘reality’ to ‘move beyond the Trump ...
  16. After Mueller, legal experts hope for a more vocal special counsel 
  17. That new chestnut? USDA plans to allow the release of GE trees into wild forests
  18. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
Load more

Video

See all Video