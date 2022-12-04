NY GOP rep.-elect doesn’t support Trump’s call on Constitution: ‘People are tired of discussing the grievances of prior elections’

Rep.-elect Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) disagreed on Sunday with former President Trump’s call to terminate parts of the Constitution when it comes to overturning elections, saying Americans “are tired of looking backwards.”

“Obviously, I don’t support that,” Lawler told host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American. And so I certainly don’t endorse that language or that sentiment.”

Trump on Saturday called for the termination of the Constitution’s rules regarding elections after Elon Musk shared internal documents with an independent journalist highlighting how Twitter executives discussed limiting a New York Post story involving then-candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

“Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The New York Post story, published in October 2020 less than a month before Election Day, alleged Hunter Biden used his influence to connect a Ukrainian businessman with his father while he was vice president in the Obama administration.

At the time, the story was limited on Twitter because of concerns about its authenticity less than a month before Election Day, but then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reversed the decision to block the story two days later.

Musk, who said the so-called Twitter files would “be awesome,” failed to provide proof that Democratic politicians engaged with company executives to limit the story’s spread. Other internal documents also did not deliver on expectations of collusion between Democrats and Twitter.

But Trump has called the news “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION” from Big Tech and Democratic leaders, tapping again into his unproven claims of a rigged 2020 election as he prepares for a 2024 bid.

Lawler said that “people are tired of discussing the grievances of prior elections.”

“They want to know what we’re going to do to address the challenges,” he told CNN. “The former president would be well advised to focus on the future if he is going to run for president again.”