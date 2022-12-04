trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever dragged Herschel Walker over the goal line’  

by Julia Mueller - 12/04/22 12:32 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/04/22 12:32 PM ET

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) support for Republican Senate nominee and former NFL star Herschel Walker would contribute to a boost for Walker but difficulties remain when it comes to an outright win.

“He would be the first human being who ever dragged Herschel Walker over the goal line,” Christie, an ABC contributor, said on the network’s “This Week.” 

“Brian Kemp, people wondered whether he would go all-in or not. He has. With his staff he has been out there personally campaigning for Walker,” Christie said. 

But the former governor predicted that while Kemp’s support will likely boost Walker, the race is likely to remain neck and neck. 

The Georgia Senate race went into a runoff after neither candidate snagged more than half of the vote, but incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) was still a percentage point ahead of Walker when that call was made. 

“I think it’s going to be very close. These Georgia elections have been very close. I think it will be close,” Christie said. 

The race had been seen ahead of the midterms as a critical pickup opportunity for Republicans aiming to take control of the Senate, but Democrats have already won just enough seats to keep their majority — a reality that Christie forecasts will hurt Republicans’ messaging in the runoff. 

“Warnock appears to have momentum. And let’s face it, he came into this with a lead from election night, right?  So Walker has got ground to make up. … What hurts the Republicans the most is you can’t argue now that this is for control. If it was for control, some people who have some misgivings about Herschel Walker would probably be willing to abandon those in order to prevent Democrats from getting control. But now that control is not up, I think that may hurt Republican turnout a little bit,” Christie said. 

The Georgia runoff is in its home stretch, set to conclude on Tuesday, Dec. 6. 

Tags Brian Kemp Brian Kemp Chris Christie Georgia Georgia runoff Herschel Walker Herschel Walker Raphael Warnock Raphael Warnock

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Top House Intel Republican condemns Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution ...
  2. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  3. House Republican sidesteps questions on supporting Trump in 2024 after call to ...
  4. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  5. Senate Democrats seek 51st vote — and some breathing room — in Georgia ...
  6. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  7. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  8. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  9. Jeffries hits back at McConnell over ‘election denier’ charge: ‘Hypocrisy ...
  10. McCarthy: ‘Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become ...
  11. Republican flips Northern California congressional seat
  12. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  13. The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
  14. Here’s where Trump’s GOP rivals stand on potential 2024 bids
  15. Pence says Trump ‘seemed genuinely remorseful’ about family’s wellbeing ...
  16. Is long-form journalism dying? A five-minute read
  17. Obama-era AG says Hunter Biden, Trump should be treated ‘just like any other ...
  18. Ernst says Democrats gave Midwest the ‘middle finger’ with Iowa caucus ...
Load more

Video

See all Video