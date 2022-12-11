trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Schiff: DOJ could ‘make use’ of Jan. 6 panel’s criminal referrals

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/11/22 3:25 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/11/22 3:25 PM ET
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
Peter Afriyie
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is seen during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to focus on former President Trump’s efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election defeat.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (California) said on Sunday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) could “make use” of the criminal referrals the House Jan. 6 committee may issue along with its final report on its investigation into the Capitol attack.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Schiff, a member of the panel, told moderator Margaret Brennan that any referrals would be supported by “evidence of criminality. The committee is reportedly considering referrals for former President Trump and four associates, including Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani.

“So, if we do make referrals, we want to be very careful about how we do them. But I think we’re all certainly in agreement that there is evidence of criminality here and we want to make sure that the Justice Department is aware of that,” Schiff told Brennan. 

Schiff also told Brennan he believes the DOJ will make use of the evidence in its own investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection and events surrounding it.

“I think they’ll make use of the evidence that we prefer to present in our report to further their investigations,” Schiff told Brennan. “And I think it makes an important statement, not a political one, but a statement about the evidence of an attack on the institutions of our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power, that Congress examining an attack on itself is willing to report criminality.” 

While the House panel does not have the authority to charge individuals it is investigating, the Justice Department does, and criminal referrals could increase pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to issue indictments.

Schiff’s remarks come after committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) noted plans to release its list of criminal referrals alongside its final report of their investigation, which is set to be released on December 21st. 

Schiff noted the committee met on Sunday to discuss potential referrals.

Tags Adam Schiff Adam Schiff Bennie Thompson CBS News Department of Justice Jan 6 commitee Jan 6 hearing Jan. 6 Capitol riot Margaret Brennan Trump

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie blames Trump, calls Herschel Walker a ‘bad candidate’  
  2. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  3. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  4. Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation
  5. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  6. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  7. Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing ...
  8. Former US attorney predicts DOJ ‘on a path’ to charge Trump
  9. GOP members who rebuffed Jan. 6 panel may face referral to ethics panel 
  10. Elon Musk shows shadow-banning of conservatives no conspiracy theory
  11. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  12. With new Twitter files, Musk forces a free-speech reckoning for politicians ...
  13. American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’
  14. Sinema throws curveball into Arizona’s 2024 Senate race
  15. Why are the default tipping screens set so high?
  16. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  17. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  18. The Memo: Two Americas draw vastly different lessons from Brittney Griner saga
Load more

Video

See all Video