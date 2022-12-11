Schiff: DOJ could ‘make use’ of Jan. 6 panel’s criminal referrals

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (California) said on Sunday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) could “make use” of the criminal referrals the House Jan. 6 committee may issue along with its final report on its investigation into the Capitol attack.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Schiff, a member of the panel, told moderator Margaret Brennan that any referrals would be supported by “evidence of criminality. The committee is reportedly considering referrals for former President Trump and four associates, including Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani.

“So, if we do make referrals, we want to be very careful about how we do them. But I think we’re all certainly in agreement that there is evidence of criminality here and we want to make sure that the Justice Department is aware of that,” Schiff told Brennan.

Schiff also told Brennan he believes the DOJ will make use of the evidence in its own investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection and events surrounding it.

“I think they’ll make use of the evidence that we prefer to present in our report to further their investigations,” Schiff told Brennan. “And I think it makes an important statement, not a political one, but a statement about the evidence of an attack on the institutions of our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power, that Congress examining an attack on itself is willing to report criminality.”

While the House panel does not have the authority to charge individuals it is investigating, the Justice Department does, and criminal referrals could increase pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to issue indictments.

Schiff’s remarks come after committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) noted plans to release its list of criminal referrals alongside its final report of their investigation, which is set to be released on December 21st.

Schiff noted the committee met on Sunday to discuss potential referrals.