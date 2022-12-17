Sunday shows preview: Approaching end of Title 42 draws bipartisan ire; Senate passes defense spending bill

As the end of Title 42 approaches next week, the controversial Trump-era immigration policy is likely to dominate the Sunday talk shows circuit this weekend.

The policy, which placed restrictions on asylum-seekers amid the coronavirus pandemic, is set to expire on Wednesday unless the Supreme Court intervenes.

A federal judge struck down the rule in November, finding it to be arbitrary and capricious. However, the judge granted a request from the Biden administration “with great reluctance” to allow five weeks, until Dec. 21, to wind down the use of Title 42.

Fifteen conservative-led states appealed the decision, arguing that Title 42’s end would increase the flow of migrants to the U.S. and harm their states, but their efforts were rejected by a federal appeals court on Friday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has frequently sparred with President Biden over his border policies, is set to join ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday to discuss how the border state will handle the anticipated increase in migrants with the end of Title 42.

The nearing end of the rule — which has been used about 2.5 million times since 2020 to turn away foreign nationals — has already led to a crisis in the southern border town of El Paso, Texas, where shelters are overwhelmed by the surge of migrants.

Operation Lone Star, Abbott’s multibillion-dollar border initiative, has reportedly increased its presence along Texas’ border in preparation for next week.

Abbott’s second-in-command, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), will also appear on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” this weekend, while Texas representatives from both sides of the aisle — Reps. Veronica Escobar (D) and Chip Roy (R) — are set to join “Fox News Sunday” to discuss the ramifications of ending the rule.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), who advocated for the end of Title 42, will also discuss the migrant surge and security at the nation’s southern border on ABC’s “This Week.” Padilla has previously characterized the rule as a “violation of our asylum laws” that used “a misguided public health regulation for border enforcement.”

While many Democrats, like Padilla, have called on the Biden administration to end Title 42, several have joined Republicans in the effort to keep the rule in place.

Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who both represent border districts, joined Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) in urging the administration to extend Title 42 in a letter to Biden earlier this week. Cuellar and Gonzales will join CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Manchin will also speak with “Face the Nation” about the border crisis, as well as his push to reform energy permits. The West Virginia senator’s latest effort to speed up approvals for energy projects, this time as part of the annual defense authorization bill, was voted down by the Senate earlier this week.

The massive $858 billion defense bill, which passed the Senate on Thursday, is also likely to be a topic of discussion on the Sunday morning shows. The National Defense Authorization Act, as the bill is formally known, is now headed to Biden’s desk for signature.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.); Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D)

CBS’s “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas); Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.); Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.)

Fox New Channel’s “Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) and Chip Roy (R-Texas)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Dr. Ben Carson, former Housing and Urban Development secretary; Harmeet Dhillon, Republican National Committee chair candidate; Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R); Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council president; Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes (R)