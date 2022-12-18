trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Texas Republican accuses Democrats of using migrants as ‘political pawns’  

by Julia Mueller - 12/18/22 9:14 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/18/22 9:14 AM ET
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) speaks to reporters as he arrives for a House Republican Leadership Forum for the 118th Congress on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) on Sunday accused Democrats of using immigrants as “political pawns” amid a surge of border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas.  

“Democrats want to simply throw more money at the border and then process more human beings while they’re getting abused. They’re the ones using them as political pawns for their crass political purposes. They’re using the Hispanic community,” Roy said on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream.  

The mayor of El Paso on Saturday declared a state of emergency as migrants overwhelmed shelters at the border. The influx comes just a few days ahead of the Wednesday expiration date of Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that restricted asylum seekers.  

A renewed surge of migration to the U.S. is expected as Title 42 is lifted, exacerbating the ongoing border crisis and tensions between the parties over the issue.

Roy on Sunday said Democrats have shown “no interest in actually working to try and secure the border,” citing a 2018 hardline immigration bill introduced by former Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) that failed to pass the House when every Democrat and 41 Republicans voted against it.  

With Republicans ready to take control of the House in the next Congress, Roy said that talk of a pathway to citizenship for migrants brought into this country as children is “dead on arrival” until Democrats “actually talk about securing the border.” 

And securing the border “means turning people away, and detaining them rather than processing and releasing them,” Roy said.  

Tags Chip Roy Chip Roy immigration Shannon Bream Texas

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump brings new meaning to ‘guilt by association’
  2. Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list
  3. How Democrats face a conundrum when it comes to Biden
  4. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  5. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump digital trading cards announcement  
  6. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  7. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  8. Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy ...
  9. The United States of free?
  10. Digital trading card gambit marks disastrous start to Trump’s presidential ...
  11. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  12. Ex-lawmakers request ethics probes into sitting members of Congress linked to ...
  13. N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan
  14. Why the issue of crime didn’t deliver for Republicans in the midterms
  15. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  16. Victims or chumps? Tom Brady lawsuits raise questions over celebrity ...
  17. Five things to know about the end of Title 42
  18. Study predicts which states will see the highest heating bills this winter
Load more

Video

See all Video