trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Democratic senator: It is ‘past time’ for Title 42 to be lifted

by Brad Dress - 12/18/22 10:30 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/18/22 10:30 AM ET
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) participates in a photo op with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson prior to their meeting on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Greg Nash

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) on Sunday said it is “past time” for the controversial border policy Title 42 to be lifted, saying the U.S. is in a “much different place” in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Padilla told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the Biden administration has been preparing for months to lift the policy.

“Title 42 is not immigration policy,” the senator said. “We’re in a much different place when it comes to COVID today than we were two, almost three years ago. So it’s past time for Title 42 to be gone.”

Title 42, first implemented in 2020 during the Trump administration, allowed border officials to turn away migrants seeking asylum at the border citing a public health emergency related to the pandemic.

After months of legal wrangling, a federal judge last month ordered the Biden administration to phase out the policy during a period that ends on Wednesday.

The end of Title 42, which has allowed U.S. border officials to turn away some 2.5 million foreign nationals at the border since 2020, is being cheered by immigration activists who say the policy is cruel and unfair.

But it has also angered conservatives and border state officials who warn it could worsen a border crisis.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said his state is not prepared for the end of the Title 42 border policy, saying in an interview with ABC News this month that it could “break” his state.

Padilla on Sunday acknowledged the end of Title 42 would be a “challenge” but argued asylum claims must be processed lawfully.

“It’s our obligation to consider that and make a determination,” he said, adding elsewhere in the interview that the Biden administration should implement a new system at the border that is “orderly” and “more safe” for migrants.

Tags Alex Padilla Alex Padilla Biden Gavin Newsom Martha Raddatz Title 42

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin sidesteps questions on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’ll let you know ...
  2. Schiff says Trump’s political relevance may have slowed DOJ probes
  3. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  4. Donald Trump brings new meaning to ‘guilt by association’
  5. Senate Republican says Trump’s 2024 campaign has had ‘terrible rollout’
  6. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  7. Digital trading card gambit marks disastrous start to Trump’s presidential ...
  8. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  9. The United States of free?
  10. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  11. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump digital trading cards announcement  
  12. Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list
  13. GOP governor challenges DeSantis on vaccines: ‘We shouldn’t undermine ...
  14. How Democrats face a conundrum when it comes to Biden
  15. Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy ...
  16. Kentucky Supreme Court rules state school choice law unconstitutional
  17. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  18. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
Load more

Video

See all Video