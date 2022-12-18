trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Senate banking chairman says ‘maybe’ to cryptocurrency ban

by Brad Dress - 12/18/22 11:39 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/18/22 11:39 AM ET
Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) speaks to an aide during a hearing for the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on Sunday said federal agencies need to address the cryptocurrency market and “maybe” ban it after the high-profile collapse of cryptocurrency market FTX last month.

Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd that the Treasury Department and “all the different agencies” need to get together and assess any possible action related to the cryptocurrency market.

“Maybe banning it, although banning it is very difficult because it will go offshore and who knows how that will work,” Brown said.

The U.S. is seeking the extradition of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after the collapse of his cryptocurrency market in November.

Federal authorities charged Bankman-Fried with taking customer funds and using it to fund a lavish lifestyle and investments in his trading firm Alameda Research.

The collapse of FTX alarmed regulatory agencies and spooked investors, raising renewed fears about the future of the digital currency market.

Last week, the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee held a hearing on the collapse of FTX along with a separate hearing by the House Financial Services Committee.

Brown on Sunday said the cryptocurrency market is a “complicated, unregulated pot of money” and the issue was much larger than FTX.

“So we’ve got to do this right,” the senator said, adding that he has talked to the Treasury Department to do a related assessment across regulatory agencies.

“I’ve spent much of the last eight years and a half in this job as chair of the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee,” Brown added “educating my colleagues and trying to educate the public about crypto and the dangers that it presents to our security as a nation and the consumers that get hoodwinked by them.”

Tags Chuck Todd cryptocurrency ban FTX Sam Banman-Fried Sherrod Brown Sherrod Brown

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin sidesteps questions on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’ll let you know ...
  2. Schiff says Trump’s political relevance may have slowed DOJ probes
  3. Senate Republican says Trump’s 2024 campaign has had ‘terrible rollout’
  4. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  5. Donald Trump brings new meaning to ‘guilt by association’
  6. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  7. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  8. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  9. The United States of free?
  10. Digital trading card gambit marks disastrous start to Trump’s presidential ...
  11. Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list
  12. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump digital trading cards announcement  
  13. GOP governor challenges DeSantis on vaccines: ‘We shouldn’t undermine ...
  14. Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now
  15. How Democrats face a conundrum when it comes to Biden
  16. Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final
  17. House Republicans planning response to Jan. 6 panel report, GOP rep says
  18. Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy ...
Load more

Video

See all Video