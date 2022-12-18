trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Chris Christie blames Biden administration for border crisis: ‘They have induced this problem’  

by Julia Mueller - 12/18/22 12:34 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/18/22 12:34 PM ET

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday knocked President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border amid a surge in migrants and blamed the administration for the ongoing crisis.  

“The reason they’re not going, I understand from a political perspective, is [it’s] an ugly story for them. They have induced this problem,” Christie, an ABC contributor, said on the network’s “This Week.”  

“Look, in the end, they have let this crisis get to the point where it is. That’s why they don’t want to go down there. What politician doesn’t want to go to the scene of crisis? Only if they created the crisis themselves. And the fact that neither the vice president or the president [has] been to the border is something that’s going to be very noticed this week … even more then it’s been noticed before,” Christie said.  

The Trump-era immigration policy Title 42, which allowed the border officials to turn away asylum seekers due to concerns about public health within U.S. borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, was struck down by a federal judge last month and is set to expire this week — and some are now bracing for an uptick in border crossings.  

The border city of El Paso, Texas, is under a state of emergency declaration as migrants surge into shelters in the area just days before Title 42 is set to end.  

Christie on Sunday called the crisis ”disgraceful” and told “This Week” host Martha Raddatz, “You’ve been to the border more than Kamala Harris and she’s supposed to be the border czar.” 

“They’ve made promises well over their skis on Title 42, now don’t know how to get out of it because they have a war within their own party,” Christie said of Harris and Biden. “And if we’re looking at 14,000 to 18,000 people cross the border a day there’s going to be mayhem down there.” 

Tags Biden Border border crisis Chris Christie Chris Christie immigration Kamala Harris Title 42

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin sidesteps questions on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’ll let you know ...
  2. Schiff says Trump’s political relevance may have slowed DOJ probes
  3. Senate Republican says Trump’s 2024 campaign has had ‘terrible rollout’
  4. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  5. Donald Trump brings new meaning to ‘guilt by association’
  6. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  7. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  8. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  9. The United States of free?
  10. Digital trading card gambit marks disastrous start to Trump’s presidential ...
  11. Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list
  12. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump digital trading cards announcement  
  13. GOP governor challenges DeSantis on vaccines: ‘We shouldn’t undermine ...
  14. Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now
  15. How Democrats face a conundrum when it comes to Biden
  16. Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final
  17. House Republicans planning response to Jan. 6 panel report, GOP rep says
  18. Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy ...
Load more

Video

See all Video