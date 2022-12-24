Sunday shows preview: Jan. 6 committee releases final report, trove of witness transcripts

The Jan. 6 committee’s final report and its massive trove of accompanying witness transcripts are likely to dominate a relatively quiet Christmas morning on the Sunday talk shows.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released its final report on Thursday, just three days after unveiling several criminal referrals against former President Trump for his role in the deadly riot.

The 845-page report, the result of an 18-month long investigation, largely reiterated the argument that the committee presented in a series of public hearings earlier this year — that Trump was at the center of an illegal effort to remain in power despite his loss in the 2020 election.

The report also provided several recommendations, including barring Trump from holding public office in the future under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment, increasing Congress’ power to enforce its subpoenas, and reforming the Electoral Count Act.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, is set to join CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday to discuss the implications of the panel’s findings.

While unprecedented, the committee’s criminal referrals for Trump remain largely symbolic, as the Department of Justice (DOJ) is not required to take up congressional committees’ recommendations.

The DOJ is also currently in the midst of conducting its own investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, under the leadership of recently appointed special counsel Jack Smith.

Raskin expressed confidence in the committee’s work in an interview with MSNBC on Friday, noting that they have “comprehensive and overwhelming documentary proof” of the charges referred against Trump.

“We were, if anything, very conservative and very cautious in the charges that we advanced,” he added.

The Jan. 6 committee also released transcripts from its interviews with more than 80 witnesses combined from Wednesday to Friday.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, and Robert O’Brien, who served as national security adviser to Trump, both had their depositions released in Friday’s tranche of transcripts and are set to appear on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” this Christmas weekend.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted by holiday programming

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — 75th anniversary special

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

CNN’s “State of the Union” — No program this week

“Fox News Sunday” — Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York; musician Michael W. Smith; Morrill Worcester, founder of Wreaths Across America

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, former National Security Adviser to Vice President Mike Pence; Robert O’Brien, former National Security Adviser; Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah); Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation; Gordon Hartman, founder of Morgan’s Wonderland