Hoyer confident McCarthy has votes to be Speaker

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Sunday said he would be “surprised” if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) does not have enough votes to become Speaker.

“I would be surprised if he doesn’t,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer, who is stepping away from his leadership role but will remain representing his district, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he has a “working relationship” with McCarthy. When asked if the California Republican had what it takes to do the job of Speaker, Hoyer responded: “We’ll see.”

“If he gets 218 votes, has the ability to put together the votes to be the leader of the party and he will then be tested as to whether or not he can lead,” Hoyer said. “But, you know, he’s worked pretty hard at it. He got close to the Holy Grail and he had to step back. But he didn’t give up. He kept going and it appears to me that he will be the Speaker.”

A vote for Speaker is set to be conducted on Tuesday. McCarthy’s path to the Speakership has been roiled by opposition by at least five House Republicans who have said they will not vote for him and seek alternative candidates. Losing five votes could cost McCarthy the leadership post.

House Republicans are heading into the majority with 222 seats to 212 for Democrats and one vacancy.

McCarthy brushed off a question last week asking how he plans to lock up support over the holidays, saying he plans to “go home; have a really nice Christmas.”

Several other Republican members have withheld support for McCarthy as they push for commitments on governing priorities and rules changes that would empower individual members.

No Speaker vote has gone to a second ballot in a century.