trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Bank of America economist says 2023 could be ‘difficult’ year for US

by Theresa Maher - 01/01/23 12:35 PM ET
by Theresa Maher - 01/01/23 12:35 PM ET
Money
iStock.

Bank of America’s chief economist warned on Sunday that 2023 would be a “difficult” one for Americans due to economic factors that he predicted could trigger a recession.

When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” to give a forecast on the economy this year, Michael Gapen said he agreed with the notion that it could look and feel worse.

“I think we’re in a situation where the risk of recession is high, may not be a deep and prolonged one. But we’re in a situation where the economy has recovered very rapidly from- from COVID, and it’s come with a lot of inflation,” Gapen said. “We may be able to avoid it, but I would agree that the outlook by most people who sit in the position that I do think 2023 could be a difficult year for the U.S.”

Gapen cited interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in its attempt to slow inflation.

“More often than not, when we’re tightening policy, pushing interest rates higher to slow down the domestic economy and bring down inflationary pressures, that often means we get a period of higher unemployment rates, and what would be characterized as a recession,” Gaper explained.

But Gapen said it’s also possible to avoid a recession or be in one that doesn’t last long.

“In the past, we have been able to raise rates, cool inflation, without pushing the economy into a recession. In the mid 1990s we were able to do it. It’s just that the path to that is very tricky and sometimes involves a little more luck than it does skill,” Gapen said.

Gaper also said the U.S. economy is most likely past peak inflation, and the year-over-year inflation rate should continue to lower as it began doing late last year, but would take a while to take effect.

“The trajectory is a more favorable one. It will probably take two to three years to get inflation back down to levels that we knew prior to the pandemic,” he said.

Tags Bank of America Federal Reserve inflation Margaret Brennan Michael Gaper Recession

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  2. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  3. GOP governor: Jan. 6 should disqualify Trump from holding office
  4. GOP sounds alarm over struggles with Gen Z voters
  5. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  6. What fast food places and restaurants are open New Year’s Eve, Day?
  7. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  8. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  9. An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war
  10. Hoyer confident McCarthy has votes to be Speaker
  11. Lawyer: Idaho stabbings suspect ‘looking forward to being exonerated’
  12. Kevin Brady on Trump tax return release: ‘This is a dangerous new precedent’
  13. The political winners and losers of 2022
  14. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  15. Immigration, energy, abortion: Scalise announces first legislation for House GOP
  16. Zelensky addresses Russians after New Year’s Eve strikes: ‘No one will ever ...
  17. Sinner or saint, George Santos must be seated
  18. The left’s 5 biggest unknowns for 2023
Load more

Video

See all Video