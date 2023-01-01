trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Incoming Generation Z congressman says he may ‘couch surf’ after being denied DC apartment

by Theresa Maher - 01/01/23 1:24 PM ET
by Theresa Maher - 01/01/23 1:24 PM ET
Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) reacts to his lottery draw for office space in the upcoming 118th session of Congress on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) said Sunday that he’ll probably have to “couch surf for a little bit” as he begins his tenure in Congress, after he tweeted last month that he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C. because of his “really bad” credit.

“I’m dealing with it right now, getting denied from apartments, trying to figure out where I’m going to live because I have bad credit. I’m probably just going to have to couch surf for a little bit,” Frost told ABC’s “This Week” ahead of being sworn-in on Tuesday.

Frost has said in the past that the reason his credit is so low is because of his congressional campaign. Though he worked at Uber as a driver to make ends meet, the money wasn’t enough to pay for the cost of living and running for Congress for a year and a half, he said.

Frost said that while he had been told he could apply to an apartment with bad credit, he was later denied and lost out on the application fee.

Frost may be the first Generation Z congressman, but he’s not the first to be unable to afford a D.C. apartment as he takes the position.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ran as a young progressive candidate in 2018, after which she said she could not afford to rent an apartment in Washington, D.C. at the time.

Frost is taking the seat formerly held by former Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), who left the House to run for a Senate seat.

Tags 118th Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apartment hunting credit Florida Maxwell Alejandro Frost U.S. House Of Representatives Uber Washington D.C.

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP governor: Jan. 6 should disqualify Trump from holding office
  2. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  3. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  4. GOP sounds alarm over struggles with Gen Z voters
  5. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  6. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  7. Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
  8. Hoyer confident McCarthy has votes to be Speaker
  9. An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war
  10. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  11. The left’s 5 biggest unknowns for 2023
  12. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  13. The political winners and losers of 2022
  14. Lawyer: Idaho stabbings suspect ‘looking forward to being exonerated’
  15. Kevin Brady on Trump tax return release: ‘This is a dangerous new precedent’
  16. Sinner or saint, George Santos must be seated
  17. Big problem for US Catholic voters: US Catholic bishops
  18. Incoming Generation Z congressman says he may ‘couch surf’ after being ...
Load more

Video

See all Video