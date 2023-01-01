Hoyer doesn’t rule out running for reelection in 2024

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) did not rule out running for reelection for his congressional district seat in 2024 as he is about to step down from his leadership role after nearly 20 years of serving as the No. 2 House Democrat.

Hoyer, 83, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that he may run for a 22nd term.

“I may, I may,” Hoyer said.

“Your not ruling it out?” Bash asked.

“No,” Hoyer responded.

“You’re not on the exit ramp yet,” Bash said.

“No. This is my conference room,” Hoyer said during the interview in his House office.

Hoyer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced in November that they were leaving their leadership roles but would remain in the House as a new generation of leaders take over.

The Maryland Democrat is the dean of that state’s congressional delegation. He was first elected to the House in 1981 in a special election after serving in the state legislature. He has also served as House minority whip and was the chair of the House Democratic caucus.

Hoyer acknowledged in the same interview that he would have liked to become Speaker one day but said he does not think he could have done as good of a job as Pelosi did.