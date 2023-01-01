trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Hoyer doesn’t rule out running for reelection in 2024

by Jared Gans - 01/01/23 2:03 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/01/23 2:03 PM ET
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) arrives at the Capitol on Nov. 17, 2022.
Greg Nash
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) arrives at the Capitol on Nov. 17, 2022.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) did not rule out running for reelection for his congressional district seat in 2024 as he is about to step down from his leadership role after nearly 20 years of serving as the No. 2 House Democrat.

Hoyer, 83, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that he may run for a 22nd term.

“I may, I may,” Hoyer said.

“Your not ruling it out?” Bash asked.

“No,” Hoyer responded.

“You’re not on the exit ramp yet,” Bash said.

“No. This is my conference room,” Hoyer said during the interview in his House office.

Hoyer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced in November that they were leaving their leadership roles but would remain in the House as a new generation of leaders take over. 

The Maryland Democrat is the dean of that state’s congressional delegation. He was first elected to the House in 1981 in a special election after serving in the state legislature. He has also served as House minority whip and was the chair of the House Democratic caucus.

Hoyer acknowledged in the same interview that he would have liked to become Speaker one day but said he does not think he could have done as good of a job as Pelosi did.

Tags Nancy Pelosi Steny Hoyer Steny Hoyer

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  2. GOP governor: Jan. 6 should disqualify Trump from holding office
  3. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  4. GOP sounds alarm over struggles with Gen Z voters
  5. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  6. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  7. Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
  8. An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war
  9. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  10. The political winners and losers of 2022
  11. Hoyer confident McCarthy has votes to be Speaker
  12. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  13. Kinzinger on leaving Congress: ‘I’m not going to miss the job’
  14. Kevin Brady on Trump tax return release: ‘This is a dangerous new precedent’
  15. Lawyer: Idaho stabbings suspect ‘looking forward to being exonerated’
  16. The real impact of Trumpism
  17. The left’s 5 biggest unknowns for 2023
  18. Mark McCloskey won’t get his guns or money back despite pardon, Missouri ...
Load more

Video

See all Video