trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Jeffries on relationship with McCarthy: We can ‘agree to disagree without being disagreeable’ 

by Julia Mueller - 01/08/23 10:47 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/08/23 10:47 AM ET
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) speaks before handing the gavel to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as McCarthy becomes Speaker for the 118th session of Congress on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said he and newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can “agree to disagree without being disagreeable” as the 118th Congress kicks off. 

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t have a great relationship with Kevin McCarthy. What’s yours?” host Chuck Todd asked Jeffries on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” 

Jeffries said that he and the new Speaker have had “positive, forward-looking conversations” over the last few weeks upon which he hopes to build as the new Congress gets to work. 

“Clearly we are going to have strong disagreements at times. But we can agree to disagree without being disagreeable. That is what I believe the American people would like to see in terms of a functional House, a functional Senate, a functional government,” Jeffries said.  

The new House minority leader underscored his plans to work to build on the Biden administration’s agenda and progress during the last legislative session, and welcomed GOP lawmakers to work with Democrats across the aisle. 

“If Kevin McCarthy is willing to try to find common ground in that regard, they will find willing partners amongst House Democrats,” Jeffries said. 

McCarthy secured the Speakership early Saturday after 15 rounds of voting over multiple days delayed the swearing-in of the new Congress.

All Democrats backed Jeffries throughout the successive contests, and McCarthy eventually flipped a handful of GOP holdouts in order to get the necessary majority of ballots to win the Speaker’s gavel.

Tags Chuck Todd Hakeem Jeffries House Speaker vote Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Nancy Pelosi

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump takes credit for McCarthy Speaker win
  2. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that’s a good ...
  3. Jordan: Republicans will be able to pass House rules package
  4. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  7. DeSantis activates National Guard in response to hundreds of migrants arriving ...
  8. Sasse officially leaves Senate
  9. GOP grapples with candidate quality problem ahead of 2024
  10. Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown
  11. Elon Musk secures world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune
  12. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  13. GOP rep: What ‘backroom deals were cut’ to secure Speakership for McCarthy?
  14. Kentucky Republican doesn’t rule out motion to vacate McCarthy Speakership ...
  15. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  16. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  17. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  18. ‘Relentless parade of cyclones’ from Pacific Ocean to bring more ...
Load more

Video

See all Video