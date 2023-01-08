House GOP rep. criticizes White House for not inviting him on border trip: ‘I’m not this crazy extremist’

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) called out the Biden administration on Sunday for not inviting him on the president’s trip to the border.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Gonzales told moderator Margaret Brennan that he was disappointed with the White House’s decision to not include him on Sunday’s visit.

Gonzalez said he asked Biden to be a part of a trip to the border seven months ago, as the president was visiting Uvalde, Texas in wake of the Robb Elementary school massacre, a city which Gonzales represents in his congressional district.

“I’m very disappointed in the administration. You know, seven months ago, I hosted the President in Uvalde and I asked him to visit on the border. He looked me in the eye and he said, ‘Tony, yes.’ Seven months later, when I tried to be part of this El Paso visit, which I represent El Paso. I represent 50 – nearly 50 percent of the southern border. The White House told me I wasn’t I wasn’t able to be part of it,” he said.

When asked if he was given a reason why he wouldn’t be joining Biden, Gonzalez said: “I don’t know. That’s the frustrating part. You know, on one end, you’re hearing them say – you know that they want to work with Republicans. I’m not this crazy, extremist Republican. I’m jumping up and down, pushing against my party when I think it’s right, looking for ways to solve problems.”

Biden on Sunday was greeted in El Paso by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) who said he handed Biden a letter that criticized the president and the administration’s border policies. Biden was joined on the trip by Democratic House lawmakers from Texas as well as the mayor of El Paso, who is also a Democrat.

The administration has weathered its fair share of criticism over issues at the southern border with Democrats unhappy that the Trump-era Title 42 policy continues to be in place and Republicans lamenting that the White House isn’t doing enough to solve immigration issues and prevent illegal immigration.