Comer calls Biden residence ‘crime scene’ over document search 

New House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday called President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence a “crime scene” after classified documents from Biden’s tenure as vice president were found at the home.

“My concern is that the special counsel was called for, but yet hours after that we still had the president’s personal attorneys, who have no security clearance, still rummaging around the president’s residence, looking for things — I mean that would essentially be a crime scene, so to speak, after the appointment of a special counsel,” Comer said on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper.

Around two dozen documents from Biden’s White House stint as vice president have been discovered in recent weeks at an old Washington, D.C., office and at his Delaware residence.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents, just as was done after an FBI search last summer uncovered hundreds of classified documents at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Republicans have homed in on the discovery and criticized the response, calling it hypocritical that Trump’s home was “raided” for the documents when Biden’s was not.

Notably, Biden’s team turned over the documents to the National Archives upon finding them, while Trump and his team held on to the documents even after requests from the archives to return them.

Comer on Sunday also called for visitor logs from the Delaware residence.

“So you know, we have a lot of questions for the National Archives. We have a lot of questions for the Department of Justice, and hopefully we’ll be getting some answers very soon,” Comer said.