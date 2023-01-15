trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Comer calls Biden residence ‘crime scene’ over document search 

by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 9:39 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 9:39 AM ET
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) is seen prior to a joint meeting of Congress to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

New House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday called President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence a “crime scene” after classified documents from Biden’s tenure as vice president were found at the home.  

“My concern is that the special counsel was called for, but yet hours after that we still had the president’s personal attorneys, who have no security clearance, still rummaging around the president’s residence, looking for things — I mean that would essentially be a crime scene, so to speak, after the appointment of a special counsel,” Comer said on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper. 

Around two dozen documents from Biden’s White House stint as vice president have been discovered in recent weeks at an old Washington, D.C., office and at his Delaware residence.  

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents, just as was done after an FBI search last summer uncovered hundreds of classified documents at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. 

Republicans have homed in on the discovery and criticized the response, calling it hypocritical that Trump’s home was “raided” for the documents when Biden’s was not. 

Notably, Biden’s team turned over the documents to the National Archives upon finding them, while Trump and his team held on to the documents even after requests from the archives to return them. 

Comer on Sunday also called for visitor logs from the Delaware residence.  

“So you know, we have a lot of questions for the National Archives. We have a lot of questions for the Department of Justice, and hopefully we’ll be getting some answers very soon,” Comer said.  

Tags Biden classified documents Delaware Donald Trump Jake Tapper James Comer James Comer Joe Biden Mar-a-Lago Merrick Garland Trump

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  2. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  3. Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump 
  4. Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  5. As possible recession looms, these fields have best job security: report
  6. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  7. Watch live: Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church
  8. Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
  9. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  10. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  11. The Ukraine paradoxes: Russia, reciprocity and reality
  12. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  13. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  14. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  15. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  16. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  17. Comer calls Biden residence ‘crime scene’ over document search 
  18. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video