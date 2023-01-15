trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’

by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 10:09 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 10:09 AM ET

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) on Sunday called President Biden’s comments last year about former President Trump’s handling of classified documents “embarrassing” amid the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s own residence.

“Well, it’s certainly embarrassing,” Stabenow told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

But the Michigan senator said that though the recent discovery of “a small number” of classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president at an old Washington, D.C., office and at his Wilmington, Del., home was an embarrassing slip-up, she emphasized that the Biden team has cooperated with authorities on the matter.

“They don’t think it’s the right thing and they’ve been moving to correct it, working with the Department of Justice, working with everyone involved, with the archives. So, from my perspective, it’s one of those moments that, obviously, they wish hadn’t happened,” Stabenow, who announced earlier this month that she would not seek reelection, said.

Republicans were outraged by the FBI search of Trump’s home last year, which was prompted when the former president failed to cooperate with requests from the National Archives to return documents from his time in office. Now, many in the party have seized on the discovery of documents at Biden’s home, calling the president hypocritical and pushing for investigations.

“What I’m most concerned about, and this is the kind of thing that Republicans love … ‘Let’s talk about investigations. Let’s create chaos’ … They don’t want to talk with us about how to move the country forward,” Stabenow said on Sunday.

She said that the chaos of criticisms and investigations is “where the Republicans feel comfortable, unfortunately.”

Tags Biden Chuck Todd classified documents Debbie Stabenow Debbie Stabenow Joe Biden

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  2. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  3. Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump 
  4. Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  5. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  6. GOP rep: US defaulting on national debt a ‘real threat’
  7. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
  8. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  9. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  10. Watch live: Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church
  11. The Ukraine paradoxes: Russia, reciprocity and reality
  12. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  13. As possible recession looms, these fields have best job security: report
  14. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  15. Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
  16. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  17. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  18. Document-gate: What did the president know?
Load more

Video

See all Video