trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Stabenow sidesteps whether Democrats should support Sinema reelection bid

by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 11:09 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 11:09 AM ET
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) on Sunday sidestepped a question on whether Democrats should support a reelection bid from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), who announced last month that she was leaving the Democratic Party to register as an Independent.

“We’ll see going down the road how all of this plays out. I think it’s very, very early,” Stabenow told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Some Democrats and progressives were outraged over Sinema’s unexpected party switch, which came just weeks after Democrats were able to hold on to their upper chamber majority in the midterm elections — and weeks before the next Congress convened.

Sinema, who had blocked some of President Biden’s priorities from making its way through the 50-50 Senate during the last session, has said her switch to Independent is “true to who I am and how I operate,” not conforming to either major party.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), who caucuses with the Democrats, slammed Sinema after her announcement, calling her a “corporate Democrat” whose affiliation change “sabotaged” her former party’s priorities.

Democrats and Republicans have now turned their attention to Sinema’s Senate seat, which will be up for grabs in 2024. She has not announced whether she will seek reelection.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), an outspoken critic of Sinema, had been considered as a top challenger against her in the state’s Democratic primary. 

Tags Chuck Todd Debbie Stabenow Debbie Stabenow democrats Independents Joe Biden kyrsten sinema Ruben Gallego

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  2. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  3. Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump 
  4. Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  5. GOP rep: US defaulting on national debt a ‘real threat’
  6. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  7. Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
  8. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  9. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
  10. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  11. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  12. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  13. Omar ‘glad’ special prosecutor appointed to investigate Biden documents 
  14. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  15. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  16. Watch live: Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church
  17. The Ukraine paradoxes: Russia, reciprocity and reality
  18. Document-gate: What did the president know?
Load more

Video

See all Video