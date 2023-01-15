trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Rosenstein: Key question is whether Biden was aware of classified documents

by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 11:17 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 11:17 AM ET
Greg Nash

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Sunday said the key question for the special counsel looking at the classified Obama-era documents found at President Biden’s home and former office is whether Biden was aware that the materials were kept past his tenure as vice president.

“The key question, the threshold question here is going to be: ‘Was President Biden aware of those classified documents?’ ” Rosenstein told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Sitting the president down for an interview would be a “logical step” to try and determine whether he had any awareness, Rosenstein said.

“If I were conducting this investigation, I’d want to go right to the source and ask the president directly whether or not he was aware of those documents,” the former deputy attorney general added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of some two dozen classified documents found in recent weeks at an old Washington, D.C., office previously used by Biden and at his Wilmington, Del., home.  

Biden’s legal team apparently turned over the documents to the National Archives when they were found, but the matter has come under scrutiny in the wake of outrage over former President Trump’s handling of classified materials that he kept at his Florida home after his time in the White House.

The FBI executed a search warrant of Trump’s home after the former president failed to return requested documents to the National Archives, recovering hundreds of files, and a special counsel was also appointed to probe his material handling.

Tags Chuck Todd classified documents Donald Trump Donald Trump Joe Biden Joe Biden Merrick Garland Obama Rod Rosenstein Rod Rosenstein special counsel

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  2. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  3. Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump 
  4. Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  5. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  6. GOP rep: US defaulting on national debt a ‘real threat’
  7. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  8. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
  9. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  10. The Ukraine paradoxes: Russia, reciprocity and reality
  11. Watch live: Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church
  12. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  13. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  14. Omar ‘glad’ special prosecutor appointed to investigate Biden documents 
  15. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  16. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  17. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
  18. Document-gate: What did the president know?
Load more

Video

See all Video