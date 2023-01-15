MSNBC host confronts GOP House candidate over anti-LGBTQ Facebook post  

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart on Sunday confronted GOP House candidate Leon Benjamin Sr. over a 2011 Facebook post in which he likened those in the LGBTQ community to people who are “sick,” have bipolar disorder and are addicted to drugs and alcohol.

“You started this conversation by saying you were ‘running to be a bridge.’ You used the word unity. How is that being a bridge? How is that being a unifier for the 4th Congressional District of Virginia, that most likely has LGBTQ people in that district?” Capehart asked in an interview on his “The Sunday Show.”

“I think you’re looking at it in a different way,” Benjamin responded.

“I think the LGBTQ are all facing high gas prices. I don’t think we should marginalize one group of people and use it for political gain. I think that the LGBTQ and the homosexuals are dealing with high gas prices, inflation, the high crime, the education. I think all of us are dealing with issues, and we shouldn’t marginalize them, and I think my compassion really shows strong enough,” the GOP candidate said.

Benjamin is the GOP’s nominee to represent Virginia in the U.S. House, running in a special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D), who passed away just weeks after he was reelected in November’s midterm election.

Benjamin is up against Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who overwhelmingly won her party’s “firehouse primary.” “The special contest is set for Feb. 21.

“Bring you sick, disease, gay, homosexual, lesbian, transvestite, bipolar, alcoholic, drug addiction friends and love ones!!!!!!!!!!” Benjamin had written in the 2011 post, inviting followers to a spiritual event event at his church.

Capehart in the Sunday interview countered that “as an out, gay, married man, I have a hard time finding compassion in that 2011 Facebook post.”

As the interview wrapped, Benjamin told Capehart to come to his church. “I will not marginalize you,” he said.