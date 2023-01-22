trending:

Sunday Talk Shows

Coons says Biden documents not an ‘issue keeping Americans up at night’

by Lauren Sforza - 01/22/23 9:51 AM ET
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Capitol for votes on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 as work continues on the continuing resolution to fund the federal government.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said on Sunday that the discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s private residence and office will not be a “deciding issue” for voters during the next election.

“Frankly, I also don’t think this is an issue that’s keeping Americans up at night. I think they’re worried about much more day-to-day things like inflation prices and … prescription drug prices,” he told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”

Department of Justice officials discovered more documents with classified markings in Biden’s residence near Wilmington, Del. during a “consensual” search on Friday. The search lasted about 13 hours, and found six documents that had classified markings, some during his time in the Senate and some from his time as vice president.

Coons said on Sunday that the FBI’s search of Biden’s home for classified documents stood in “stark contrast” to the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The FBI searched Trump’s residence in August after issuing a search warrant and recovered hundreds of classified documents.

“There is one important document that distinguishes former President Trump from President Biden, that’s a warrant,” Coons said on ABC. “It required an FBI search, a non-consensual warrant-driven search, to get the documents from Mar-a-Lago and former President Trump continues to insist he’s above the law, that he has the right to say whatever documents he chooses to from the White House.”

Coons also said people are focusing on Biden’s documents instead of other issues, like Ukraine and the debt ceiling.

“I think the fallout is right now we’re talking about this instead of President Biden’s leadership on confronting Russian aggression in Ukraine or talking about something I do think is on people’s minds, the potential of a debt ceiling fight and a default,” Coons said. “The political fallout is that it’s going to take focus and attention.”

