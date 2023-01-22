McCaul says Biden, Trump ‘guilty of the same sin’ in documents scandal

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that President Biden and former President Trump are “guilty of the same sin” after classified documents were discovered at each of their private residences.

“Biden called it ‘totally irresponsible,’ yet he’s guilty of the same sin, if you will, by taking these documents home,” McCaul told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”

Department of Justice officials found six more documents with classified markings at Biden’s Wilmington, Del.-area home both from his time as vice president and as a senator during a “consensual” search conducted Friday. In recent weeks, Biden has faced scrutiny from his opponents over the discovery of the documents, with House Republicans vowing to launch an investigation into the files.

McCaul said on Sunday that there are a lot of “unanswered” questions regarding Biden’s documents, and that the Director of National Intelligence won’t answer questions about the issue. He said he won’t know what the political fallout will be until he sees what documents were uncovered.

“This broke a week before the midterm elections, and they swept it under the rug,” McCaul said. “Now we’re just finding out.”

“Watergate started as a very small burglary,” McCaul added. “It led to the president of the United States resigning, so I don’t know what’s there until we see the documents if there are national security documents relating to foreign nation adversaries, particularly China.”

After the FBI discovered hundreds of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last year, McCaul called on the Department of Justice to give Americans more information into the search.