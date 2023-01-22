Manchin says he would support Sinema if she runs for reelection

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would support Sen. Kirsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) if she seeks reelection in 2024, even if the newly-independent senator is challenged by a Democrat.

When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he would support a run by Sinema, even if another Democrat runs against her, Manchin said: “I would think that she needs to be supported again, yes, because she brings that independent spirit.”

“It’s not about Democrats and Republicans. You get the best person that’s willing to speak their mind. And she has…,” he said.

Manchin and Sinema are considered to be two of the most moderate Democrats in the Senate. Last week at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the two lawmakers shared a high-five with each other over their efforts to maintain the Senate filibuster.

“She stood tall when it was time to stand tall, protecting the institution,” Manchin said. “She is going to be a formidable candidate.”

Sinema left the Democratic party in December to become independent. Since the announcement, a number of Democrats have been linked to a possible Senate bid to challenge her in 2024. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is reportedly making several major campaign hires ahead of a potential Senate run.

But Manchin said he thinks Sinema “needs to be supported again” in 2024.

“She brings that independent spirit,” Manchin said. “It’s not about Democrats and Republicans — get the best person that’s willing to speak their mind.”

Sinema and Manchin have frequently drawn the ire of the left, seen as major stumbling blocks to some of the Biden administration’s more ambitious legislative goals. This includes their role in helping stifle major voting rights legislation in the last Congress.