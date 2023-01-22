trending:

Manchin doesn’t rule out running for president or Senate reelection under different party

by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 11:14 AM ET
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) during an interview on Sunday did not rule the idea he could run for president or Senate reelection under a different party in 2024, saying he has yet to make a decision on his future political plans.

“Everything’s on the table,” Manchin said to Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that when I make my decision, I make it based on what’s best… for my country and my state.”

Manchin did, however, rule out running for governor in West Virginia, an office he held from 2005 to 2010. 

When Todd asked whether running for president is something he would do “outside the Democratic Party,” Manchin said he would do “whatever I can, when I make my decision… (to) support and represent the people of West Virginia.”

Manchin went on to criticize President Biden, saying he was being pulled too far left on certain issues. He also said he thinks the country needs someone that can unify.

“This country needs to unite,” Manchin said. “It needs to bring somebody that can bring this country together.”

Ultimately, Manchin admitted it was too early for him to make any decision on what he would do next politically, saying he wanted to see what the “lay of the land” was before announcing his intentions for reelection or seeking other office.

