Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm’

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday gave the latest rundown of House Republicans’ investigations into President Biden and his family, making various claims of connections to China and stating that there was “evidence everywhere” of wrongdoing.

“I mean, this isn’t the most complex investigation on the planet,” Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Investigating Hunter – the Biden family is about like tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm. I mean, there’s evidence everywhere.”

Comer, the newly-appointed chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, began his tenure earlier this month by making good on promises to probe Biden and his family’s finances by requesting information from the Treasury Department. Comer asked for documents and information on Biden’s family businesses, including any suspicious activity reports (SARs) generated by banks in relation to the Biden family.

The Kentucky Republican claimed the Biden family has numerous connections to the Chinese Communist Party before addressing the discovery of classified documents found at a former office if Biden’s and at his Wilmington, Del.-area home.

“It’s very startling. And with respect to the documents, Maria, I took the president at his word when the first set of documents were found at the Biden Center for Diplomacy that he had just ended verbally misplaced those documents. But now this is gone from just simply being irresponsible to downright scary,” Comer said.

Comer has formally asked for visitor logs for Biden’s residence over the documents matter. The White House counsel’s office later said that there were no visitor logs for Biden’s private home.

Comer said he would be requesting information from the Secret Service to investigate the situation further, but added that the White House hasn’t responded.

“This is very concerning,” Comer said. “Hopefully, the Secret Service is going to work with us. We’re requesting tomorrow formally any type of correspondence, any type of e-mails, any type of documentation that would help us determine who actually had access to those documents.”

“We need to know now who had access to those documents because our national security could be at risk,” he added.