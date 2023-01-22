Manchin says he hasn’t decided on supporting Biden in 2024

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday that he has not decided whether he will support President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024.

“He’ll have to make that decision,” Manchin said when asked by Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if Biden should run in 2024.

“I haven’t decided on anything I’m going to do until I see what the lay of the land is going to be at that time because this country needs to unite,” he added. “We need to come back together. We’re not coming together. And it needs to be somebody that can bring this country together.”

Manchin said that while Biden’s done a “good job in so many factions,” more work needs to be done. He also said that Biden has been “pulled to the left” and that America wants more centrist policies from him.

“I think he’s been pulled to the left too far, and I think I’ve told him that,” Manchin said. “I’ve been upfront with that. That centrist center is what the country wants, that’s what the people want in America. They want us to work out of the center.”

Manchin is recognized as one of the most moderate Democrats in the Senate, and has frequently been a holdout on his party’s initiatives, like eliminating the filibuster.

Manchin also said on Sunday he was undecided on running for president or Senate reelection under a different party in 2024. He said it is too early to decide what his 2024 political plans will be, and he needs to consider what he thinks is best to support the people of West Virginia and the country.