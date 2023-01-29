trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Durbin does not rule out a federal investigation into the Memphis police department

by Lauren Sforza - 01/29/23 10:44 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/29/23 10:44 AM ET
Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that he would not rule out a federal investigation into the Memphis Police Department, which has come under scrutiny after five of the department’s police officers were charged with the second-degree murder of Tyre Nichols.

“I would not rule that out,” he told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” when asked whether there should be a federal investigation into the Memphis Police Department.

“But I always say that we have to be honest about this when it happens in Minnesota, when it happens in Tennessee, and it happens on the streets of Chicago,” he continued. “We’ve got to be very honest about it.”

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Kevin Ritz announced earlier this month that there would be a civil rights federal investigation into the incident, but not the entire department. President Biden said in a statement Friday that Nichols’ family deserves a “swift, full, and transparent investigation” and again called on Congress  to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would enact reforms to curb racial profiling and tie federal aid to officer conduct.

Nichols, a 29-year old Black man, was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7, where police officers pulled him out of his car and pushed him to the ground. Nichols ran away, but the officers caught up to him and beat him using batons, kicked and punched him and used pepper spray for three minutes, according to video footage released of the incident.

After more officers arrived on the scene, officials said, they waited another 20 minutes before getting Nichols medical care. Nichols died in the hospital three days after the encounter from the injuries.

Five Black officers were fired from the department and charged for second-degree murder in Nichols’ death.

Durbin said that Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) should sit down again to revive efforts to pass police reform, but that that is not enough. He said that there needs to be more screening and training to help change the culture of police violence.

“By screening, by training, by accreditation, to up the game so that the people who have this responsibility to keep us safe, really are stable, and approaching this in a professional manner,” he said. “What we saw on the streets of Memphis was just inhumane and horrible. I don’t know what created this rage in these police officers, that they would congratulate themselves for beating a man to death.”

He said that there’s “prejudice” among some police officers who should not be on the force, and said Memphis has called into question whether more diversity in the ranks would help address this.

“There are good policemen out there risking their lives for us, but there are those who should not be on the force and are just not made for the job,” he said. “And we’ve seen their prejudice. One of the things we insisted on and work toward was diversity in the ranks, and yet Memphis has called that into question.”

Tags Biden Cory Booker Dick Durbin Dick Durbin Martha Raddatz Memphis Police Department This Week Tim Scott Tyre Nichols

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  2. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  3. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  4. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  5. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  6. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  7. Alleged Pelosi attacker DePape calls news outlet from jail, makes ‘chilling ...
  8. With ChatGPT rising in popularity, what’s a parent to do?
  9. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets classified documents discoveries
  10. Republicans see education as winning issue in 2024
  11. Trump says DeSantis running for president would be ‘a great act of ...
  12. House Republicans’ coming Wile-E-Coyote moment
  13. Are you in your state’s top 1%? New income analysis explains
  14. ‘Finally a good time to share’: Damar Hamlin shares first on-camera ...
  15. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  16. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  17. Jordan says there are not enough ‘good people’ applying to be police ...
  18. Sununu predicts DeSantis ‘probably’ tops Trump in 2024 GOP New Hampshire ...
Load more

Video

See all Video