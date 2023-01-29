CBC asks to meet Biden on police reform

The Congressional Black Caucus requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss national reforms to the justice system, especially law enforcement conduct.

“The Congressional Black Caucus takes its role to advocate for the safety and protection of the people in our communities very seriously,” Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), said in a statement on Sunday.

“CBC is requesting a meeting with the President this week to push for negotiations on much needed national reforms to our justice system – specifically, the actions and conduct of our law enforcement,” he continues.

Lawmakers condemned the “brutal and violent killing” of 29-year old Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by a group of Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. Many lawmakers called for action, including revisiting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, in the wake of the release of the incident.

Biden called on Congress to pass the police reform act, which would enact reforms to try and curb racial profiling and tie federal aid to officer conduct, on Friday. He said he was “outraged and deeply pained” by the video showing Nichols being beaten by the officers.

“The brutal beating of Tyre Nichols was murder and is a grim reminder that we still have a long way to go in solving systemic police violence in America,” Horsford said in the statement.

Horsford also said that no one should fear interactions with police officers and that Congress should start negotiations now to address police violence.

“No one in our nation should fear interacting with the police officers who serve our diverse communities, large and small,” he said. “We all want to be safe. Many Black and brown people, however, and many young people in general, are justifiably afraid to interact with law enforcement officials.”

“We are calling on our colleagues in the House and Senate to jumpstart negotiations now and work with us to address the public health epidemic of police violence that disproportionately affects many of our communities,” he continues.