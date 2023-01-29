trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

CBC asks to meet Biden on police reform

by Lauren Sforza - 01/29/23 12:38 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/29/23 12:38 PM ET
Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) is seen during a press conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 to celebrate 25 years of the New Democrat Coalition.
Greg Nash
Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) is seen during a press conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 to celebrate 25 years of the New Democrat Coalition.

The Congressional Black Caucus requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss national reforms to the justice system, especially law enforcement conduct.

“The Congressional Black Caucus takes its role to advocate for the safety and protection of the people in our communities very seriously,”  Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), said in a statement on Sunday.

“CBC is requesting a meeting with the President this week to push for negotiations on much needed national reforms to our justice system – specifically, the actions and conduct of our law enforcement,” he continues.

Lawmakers condemned the “brutal and violent killing” of 29-year old Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by a group of Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. Many lawmakers called for action, including revisiting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, in the wake of the release of the incident.

Biden called on Congress to pass the police reform act, which would enact reforms to try and curb racial profiling and tie federal aid to officer conduct, on Friday. He said he was “outraged and deeply pained” by the video showing Nichols being beaten by the officers.

“The brutal beating of Tyre Nichols was murder and is a grim reminder that we still have a long way to go in solving systemic police violence in America,” Horsford said in the statement.

Horsford also said that no one should fear interactions with police officers and that Congress should start negotiations now to address police violence.

“No one in our nation should fear interacting with the police officers who serve our diverse communities, large and small,” he said. “We all want to be safe. Many Black and brown people, however, and many young people in general, are justifiably afraid to interact with law enforcement officials.”

“We are calling on our colleagues in the House and Senate to jumpstart negotiations now and work with us to address the public health epidemic of police violence that disproportionately affects many of our communities,” he continues.

Tags Congressional Black Caucus George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Joe Biden police reform Steven Horsford Tyre Nichols

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  2. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  3. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  4. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  5. Alleged Pelosi attacker DePape calls news outlet from jail, makes ‘chilling ...
  6. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  7. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  8. Trump says DeSantis running for president would be ‘a great act of ...
  9. With ChatGPT rising in popularity, what’s a parent to do?
  10. Republicans see education as winning issue in 2024
  11. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets classified documents discoveries
  12. Are you in your state’s top 1%? New income analysis explains
  13. House Republicans’ coming Wile-E-Coyote moment
  14. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  15. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  16. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  17. Sununu predicts DeSantis ‘probably’ tops Trump in 2024 GOP New Hampshire ...
  18. ‘Finally a good time to share’: Damar Hamlin shares first on-camera ...
Load more

Video

See all Video