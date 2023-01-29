Cruz suggests FBI search Hunter Biden’s home for classified documents

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Sunday suggested the FBI should search the home and office used by Hunter Biden for any classified materials after such documents were found at President Biden’s home in Delaware and a Washington, D.C., office he’d previously used.

“It seems he leaves classified documents wherever he goes. And we also know that Hunter Biden at times was — declared his residence to be those very same places,” Cruz told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Hunter Biden had once declared the Wilmington, Del.-area Biden home as his residence on a driver’s license, according to CNN, but it is unclear how much time he has spent at the home.

After documents from the president’s tenure as vice president and as a senator were found in separate discoveries at the two locations, Cruz said a “natural next step” would be to search a trove of documents donated to the University of Delaware — and then to search Hunter Biden’s residences and workplaces.

“I also believe it is critical for the FBI to search Hunter Biden’s homes, home and office residences to make sure there are no classified documents there, given all the evidence that’s piling up. We need to ascertain who’s had access to what and when,” Cruz said.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has asked the White House for visitor logs to the residence, but the administration has said no such logs exist.

Hunter Biden has been a key focus in Republican plans to investigate the Biden family and their business dealings. No findings or conclusions of wrongdoing have been determined by either congressional lawmakers or federal authorities.

Federal investigators believe they have compiled enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and on allegations related to falsifying paperwork related to a 2018 gun purchase, according to a report by The Washington Post in October, but no charges have been brought by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware investigating the case.

Still, Republicans have been making the rounds on television levying accusations that Hunter Biden was involved in questionable business dealings.

Cruz on Sunday based his FBI suggestion on reports of a 2014 email from Hunter Biden to his former business partner Devon Archer that discussed destabilization in Ukraine, which he alleged “raises the natural inference” the president’s son could have had access to some classified information. Hunter Biden’s time at Ukrainian energy company Burisma is also at the center of GOP probes.

Republicans have called the Biden administration hypocritical amid the document controversy in light of the FBI’s discovery of more than 300 classified documents at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club last year, which GOP lawmakers haven’t opted to look into.

Officials recently announced classified documents were also found at the Indiana home of Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence.

Cruz insisted Sunday that he “can state to a metaphysical certainty” that there aren’t any classified documents at his own home.

The senator acknowledged that classifications range from “general geopolitical observations” to more serious classified information and that it’s not yet clear which levels of classification were attached to the documents found at Biden’s home.

He also said it’s not clear whether the material had any ties to the Biden family’s business dealings but noted that if it did, it “raises the potential of very serious criminal liability.”

Cruz also repeated calls to release the senatorial documents kept at the University of Delaware’s special collections wing, though it’s barred public access to the papers until “they have been properly processed and archived,” according to its site.