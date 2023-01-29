trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Durbin says Booker, Scott should revisit police reform

by Stephen Neukam - 01/29/23 3:36 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/29/23 3:36 PM ET

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) urged a pair of senators that previously led talks on police reform to revive their push to pass a bipartisan reform package in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police in Memphis.

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) led negotiations on a policing reform bill that failed in 2021 after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota. After the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, its Senate counterparts ultimately gave up on efforts to find a compromise.

“I think (Booker) and Sen. Scott should sit down again quickly to see if we can revive that effort,” Durbin said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

When the Senate initiative failed, Scott pointed the finger at Democrats for what he said was demands to limit funding for law enforcement, which he balked at. Booker pushed back on the idea that Democrats wanted to defund the police at the time.

The package also included a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, which Durbin said was a good starting point for reform.

“But that in and of itself is not enough,” Durbin said. “We need a national conversation about policing in a responsible, constitutional, and humane way. These men and women with badges put them on each day and risk their lives for us. I know that. But we also see from these videos horrible conduct by these same officers in unacceptable situations.”

Both Booker and Scott made statements after videos of Nichols’ brutal beating by police officers at a traffic stop were released last week, and both seemed responsive to the idea of reviving a legislative solution.

“The video of Tyre Nichols’ killing brings pain, horror, and terror,” Booker tweeted on Friday. “I’ll never stop working to create the coalition necessary to pass policing reform and to help end this.”

Scott said in a statement that Nichols was “beaten by the power of the state.”

“We must unite against this blatant disregard for human life especially from those we trust with immense power and responsibility,” Scott said. “Let it serve as a call to action for every lawmaker in our nation at every level.”

Tags Booker Cory Booker Dick Durbin police reform Scott Tim Scott Tyre Nichols

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  2. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  3. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  4. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  5. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  6. Why do I owe taxes this year? Tax expert explains common reasons
  7. ‘Bakersfield BS’: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar blast McCarthy over committee ...
  8. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  9. Does it matter if Trump believes he won the 2020 election?
  10. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  11. Republicans see education as winning issue in 2024
  12. Trump: Fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
  13. Trump says DeSantis running for president would be ‘a great act of ...
  14. Warner and Rubio: The press knows more about classified documents than Congress
  15. Alleged Pelosi attacker DePape calls news outlet from jail, makes ‘chilling ...
  16. I voted for George Santos. He owes his constituents answers — now 
  17. House Republicans’ coming Wile-E-Coyote moment
  18. With ChatGPT rising in popularity, what’s a parent to do?
Load more

Video

See all Video