trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

McCaul: Odds of conflict with China and Taiwan ‘very high’ with Biden in White House

by Lauren Sforza - 01/29/23 4:42 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/29/23 4:42 PM ET
mccaul
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, speaks during a Republican news conference ahead of the State of the Union, Tuesday, March. 1, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) suggested on Sunday that the risk of a conflict with China and Taiwan is “very high” with President Biden in the White House.

“We have to be prepared for this — and it could happen I think as long as Biden is in office projecting weakness as he did with Afghanistan that led to Putin invading Ukraine — that the odds are very high we could see a conflict with China and Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific,” McCaul told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.”

A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be in a war with China by 2025, saying that Taiwan’s and the U.S.’s presidential elections in 2024 may give Chinese President Xi Jinping an “opportunity.” 

“I hope he’s wrong as well,” McCaul said. “I think he’s right, though, unfortunately.”

McCaul also said he is “very” worried about the U.S. running out of precision missiles and advanced technology in less than a week if the U.S. entered a conflict with China, echoing a study published by a think tank earlier this month found that the U.S. would likely run out of some of its munitions, including long-range, precision-guided ones, in less than a week of war with China in the Taiwan Strait.

The study said that the U.S. was “not adequately prepared” for a war with China, saying that the U.S. commitment to sending more defense systems to Ukraine exposed the shortfalls of the defense industry.

“Our industrial defense base is broken,” McCaul said. “I signed off on all foreign military weapon sales three years ago. They have yet to go into Taiwan. So we need that deterrence. But if we don’t have the weapons, that’s as critical for deterrence.”

Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.), who is the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, also said on Sunday that U.S. military readiness is a “huge problem.”

“This is a huge problem. And we don’t have the industrial base. And we don’t have the ability to ramp up that industrial base,” Smith said on “Fox News Sunday.” 

He also said he is “worried” when people say that a war with China is “inevitable” and instead said a war with China is “highly unlikely.”

Tags Adam Smith Adam Smith Biden China-Taiwan Fox News Sunday Joe Biden Michael McCaul Michael McCaul Russia-Ukraine war Xi Jinping

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  2. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  3. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  4. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  5. Why do I owe taxes this year? Tax expert explains common reasons
  6. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  7. ‘Bakersfield BS’: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar blast McCarthy over committee ...
  8. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  9. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  10. Trump: Fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
  11. Does it matter if Trump believes he won the 2020 election?
  12. Republicans see education as winning issue in 2024
  13. Warner and Rubio: The press knows more about classified documents than Congress
  14. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  15. The high-stakes race in Wisconsin that could impact abortion rights — and 2024
  16. House Republicans’ coming Wile-E-Coyote moment
  17. Trump says DeSantis running for president would be ‘a great act of ...
  18. Jordan says there are not enough ‘good people’ applying to be police ...
Load more

Video

See all Video