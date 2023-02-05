Christie says Biden too ‘old’ and ‘boring’ to run for reelection

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday was sharply critical of President Biden’s potential to run for reelection in 2024, arguing that he’s is too “old” and “boring” to win the presidency again.

“In the end, Joe Biden is not an exciting candidate. He’s old. He’s boring. And the American people are not relating to him,” Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Christie said the circumstances of the 2020 election made it ripe for Biden to win due to the pandemic and Trump being “toxic.”

“He was running against someone who was so toxic that he won anyway,” Christie said.

The former New Jersey governor also argued that Biden would not have the stamina to withstand a “traditional” campaign trail with multiple stops a day. In 2020, Biden was routinely mocked by Republicans for campaigning from his home and adhering to pandemic restrictions.

“Do you see Joe Biden on Air Force One doing seven, eight campaign stops a day at 82 years old?” Christie said. “Can you imagine how many gaffes there are gonna be in those speeches… he’s not capable of running a traditional American race.”

“He’s not — he is not capable of running a traditional American race. And what he had in ’20 was a gift. He had Donald Trump, who was toxic,” Christie added.

Biden has yet to formally announce he is running for reelection but is so far expected to.

An ABC-Washington Post poll this week showed there was dwindling support for a rematch between Trump and Biden in 2024. A majority of Democratic voters would prefer to see the party nominate someone else for the job, according to the survey.

Updated 1:07 p.m.