trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing Congress through our television sets’

by Julia Mueller - 02/12/23 9:44 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/12/23 9:44 AM ET

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on Sunday called on the Biden administration to brief Congress about the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over U.S. airspace earlier this month and additional unidentified objects downed in North America.

“This is particularly annoying about this administration. The Biden administration needs to stop briefing Congress through our television sets and actually come and sit down and brief us,” Turner told host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” 

“What we’re seeing here is a number of announcements by the administration, without any real information being given to Congress. This could be because they don’t have any information — from the press conference we saw, it does seem like they took this action without a real understanding for what they were going after,” Turner added.

“But I do think that there needs to be more engagement between the administration and Congress, probably they’re a little hesitant after the Chinese balloon fiasco, where they let it go across the country to great criticism, bipartisan and bicameral criticism from Congress,” Turner said.

President Biden earlier this month ordered the U.S. military to shoot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that had spent days floating over the country in what defense officials later said was a clear effort to surveil sensitive sites. 

A Pentagon official then revealed that similar aircraft had been spotted at least three additional times under former President Trump — and in the days after the Chinese balloon came into the spotlight, two unidentified objects were shot down over Alaska and Canada.

Officials say they’ve already been able to learn about Chinese surveillance from the balloon shot down earlier this month, and authorities are now working to recover the wreckage of the other two objects, with hopes to learn more information about their origins and purposes. 

Tags Chinese surveillance balloon House Intelligence Committee Joe Biden Mike Turner Mike Turner unidentified object

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republican says it's 'unfortunate' Democrats 'scare' seniors with talks ...
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  4. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  5. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  6. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  7. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  8. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
  9. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  10. Chinese spy balloon has GOP saying no cuts to defense
  11. Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
  12. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  13. Former Pence aide says DOJ subpoena provides him a ‘security blanket’ ahead ...
  14. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  15. Schumer: Chinese ‘humiliated’ and ‘caught lying’ with suspected spy ...
  16. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  17. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  18. Senate Republican calls out Biden for 'dog calls' on Social Security
Load more

Video

See all Video