trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Schumer: Chinese ‘humiliated’ and ‘caught lying’ with suspected spy balloon

by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 9:53 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 9:53 AM ET

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday blasted China in the wake of the U.S. shooting down a suspected spy balloon, saying the Chinese were “humiliated” and “caught lying” after the incident.

“I think the Chinese were humiliated,” Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week.” “I think the Chinese were caught lying. I think it’s a real step back for them.”

Schumer revealed that U.S. officials believe that the objects that were shot down over U.S. and Canadian territory over the last few days were balloons as well, as officials continue to deal with the fallout of the suspected Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

An object on Friday was shot down after traveling through Alaskan airspace and landed in U.S. waters. The second object was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet over Canadian territory after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the move.

Schumer also suggested the Chinese may have to do away with its balloon program over the ordeals of the past week.

“I think they are probably gonna have to get rid of it or do something,” Schumer said. “Because they look really bad.”

Schumer added that the balloons have not been isolated to North America, saying such objects have probably “been all over the world.”

“They’re not just doing the United States,” Schumer said. “This is a crew of balloons. We saw one in South America.”

Tags balloons Charles Schumer Chinese spy balloon Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer democrats Justin Trudeau

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republican says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Democrats ‘scare’ seniors ...
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  4. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  5. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  6. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  7. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  8. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  9. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  10. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
  11. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  12. Schumer: Chinese ‘humiliated’ and ‘caught lying’ with suspected spy ...
  13. Former Pence aide says DOJ subpoena provides him a ‘security blanket’ ahead ...
  14. Chinese spy balloon has GOP saying no cuts to defense
  15. Super Bowl: What you need to know about the national anthem, pregame ...
  16. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  17. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  18. The new red wave is already here
Load more

Video

See all Video