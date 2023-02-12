Schumer: Chinese ‘humiliated’ and ‘caught lying’ with suspected spy balloon

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday blasted China in the wake of the U.S. shooting down a suspected spy balloon, saying the Chinese were “humiliated” and “caught lying” after the incident.

“I think the Chinese were humiliated,” Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week.” “I think the Chinese were caught lying. I think it’s a real step back for them.”

Schumer revealed that U.S. officials believe that the objects that were shot down over U.S. and Canadian territory over the last few days were balloons as well, as officials continue to deal with the fallout of the suspected Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

An object on Friday was shot down after traveling through Alaskan airspace and landed in U.S. waters. The second object was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet over Canadian territory after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the move.

Schumer also suggested the Chinese may have to do away with its balloon program over the ordeals of the past week.

“I think they are probably gonna have to get rid of it or do something,” Schumer said. “Because they look really bad.”

Schumer added that the balloons have not been isolated to North America, saying such objects have probably “been all over the world.”

“They’re not just doing the United States,” Schumer said. “This is a crew of balloons. We saw one in South America.”