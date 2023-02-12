trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Turner says he’d prefer Biden administration be ‘trigger happy’ on suspected spy balloons

by Julia Mueller - 02/12/23 9:53 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/12/23 9:53 AM ET
Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio) is seen during a press conference on Friday, August 12, 2022 to discuss the FBI seizing documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-largo home earlier in the week.

House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on Sunday said he’d prefer the Biden administration be “trigger happy” with suspected spy balloons than to be “permissive” when objects enter U.S. airspace.

“They do appear somewhat trigger happy, although this is certainly preferable to the permissive environment that they showed when the Chinese spy balloon was coming over some of our most sensitive sites,” Turner told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”  

A week after President Biden ordered the U.S. military to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of the Carolinas, the U.S. downed a second “high-altitude object” over Alaska.

“Obviously I would prefer them to be trigger happy than to be permissive,” Turner said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”  

“We’re going to have to see whether or not this is just the administration in trying to change headlines. But what I think this shows which is probably more important to our policy discussion is that we really have to declare that we’re going to defend our airspace and then we need to invest,” Turner said. 

John Kirby, the White House’s national security spokesperson, said the second object was traveling at a height that posed a “reasonable threat” to civilian flight safety, and officials are attempting to recover and examine the wreckage to learn more.

On Saturday, a U.S. fighter jet also shot down an unidentified object over northern Canada.

Tags Biden Chinese surveillance balloon high-altitude object John Kirby Mike Turner Mike Turner spy balloon

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republican says it's 'unfortunate' Democrats 'scare' seniors with talks ...
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  4. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  5. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  6. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  7. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  8. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
  9. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  10. Chinese spy balloon has GOP saying no cuts to defense
  11. Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
  12. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  13. Former Pence aide says DOJ subpoena provides him a ‘security blanket’ ahead ...
  14. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  15. Schumer: Chinese ‘humiliated’ and ‘caught lying’ with suspected spy ...
  16. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  17. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  18. Senate Republican calls out Biden for 'dog calls' on Social Security
Load more

Video

See all Video