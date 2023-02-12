trending:

Sunday Talk Shows

House Republican says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Democrats ‘scare’ seniors with talks of cutting Social Security, Medicare

by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 10:24 AM ET
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) is seen during a press conference after a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) criticized Democrats for trying to “scare” seniors by suggesting that Republicans want to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare, a move that Comer said is not on the table when it comes to GOP plans for spending cuts.

“It’s very disappointing that the president and Chuck Schumer would continue to try to scare seniors,” Comer said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “These are important programs to everyone.”

Possible cuts to programs like Social Security and Medicare have bubbled to the surface as Republicans and Democrats face off over the debt limit. Lawmakers have until sometime in June to increase the country’s borrowing limit, but Republicans have insisted that the Biden administration agree to curtail spending before cutting a deal on the debt ceiling.

Democrats, however, have been unwilling to budge on their demand for passing the debt ceiling increase without a guarantee on spending cuts. Instead, President Biden and Democrats have slammed Republicans for suggesting cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

GOP leadership has resoundingly rejected the idea, though. As Democrats have hammered Republicans on the issue of Social Security and Medicare, GOP lawmakers have yet to come forward with a plan for what spending cuts they want.

“We’re gonna come forward with a plan,” Comer said without offering details. “We’re still debating that plan. We’re having robust debate amongst our conference.”

But some prominent Republicans have suggested or floated the idea of making cuts to the programs in the recent past.

Comer committed to not touching Social Security or Medicare in the GOP plan to cut spending.

“We’re not gonna cut Social Security or Medicare,” Comer said. “We’ve been very clear about that … if anything, we need to sure those programs up. They’re running out of money.”

