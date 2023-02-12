trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 11:18 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 11:18 AM ET

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month “did a lot of damage” after flying over a number of highly sensitive U.S. intelligence and military sites.

McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, split with defense and intelligence officials who have said the U.S. mitigated the amount of information that could have been picked up by the Chinese balloon. McCaul said the flight path of the balloon, which flew over nuclear sites and military infrastructure, made clear the type of information that China was trying to acquire.

“It did a lot of damage,” McCaul said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “They say they’ve mitigated it. Going over those sites, in my judgment, would cause great damage.”

McCaul’s assessment of the effectiveness of the suspected Chinese spy balloon comes as the U.S. shot down even more unidentified objects over U.S. and Canadian airspace in recent days. It is unclear whether those objects were balloons or what their origin was.

“A balloon can see a lot more on the ground than a satellite,” McCaul said on Sunday.

McCaul also said he will work in Congress to ban the sale of technology to China that the country can then use for its most advanced weapon and surveillance systems. Republicans have been critical of the Biden administration in the aftermath of the balloon incident, accusing the president of not being tough enough on one of the U.S.’s top global adversaries.

Tags Chinese spy balloon Michael McCaul Michael McCaul republicans

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republican says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Democrats ‘scare’ seniors ...
  2. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  3. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  4. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  5. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  6. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  7. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  8. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  9. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
  10. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  11. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  12. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  13. Chinese spy balloon has GOP saying no cuts to defense
  14. The new red wave is already here
  15. Super Bowl: What you need to know about the national anthem, pregame ...
  16. Former Pence aide says DOJ subpoena provides him a ‘security blanket’ ahead ...
  17. Schumer: Chinese ‘humiliated’ and ‘caught lying’ with suspected spy ...
  18. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
Load more

Video

See all Video