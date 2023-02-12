trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Top House Democrat: Biden’s grade on border ‘incomplete’

by Julia Mueller - 02/12/23 12:10 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/12/23 12:10 PM ET
Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023 where they discussed the Speaker vote.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said in an interview aired on Sunday that President Biden has earned an “incomplete” grade on the U.S.-Mexico border amid humanitarian concerns and partisan discord over immigration policy. 

“I think the grade would be incomplete, right? There’s plenty to do. We know that it’s a humanitarian issue down at the southern border,” Aguilar told ABC News contributor Maria Elena Salinas on “This Week.” 

Aguilar said he thinks Biden is trying to find balance between dealing with an overwhelmed immigration system and respecting migrants seeking refuge within U.S. borders by “increasing the pathways that people have to declare asylum, so they can declare asylum in their home countries or while they are in transit.” 

But the California representative said his party still has work to do — not only on the issues, but on communicating to voters on the topic.

“There’s no cookie-cutter way to talk about Latino issues. We need to realize that. We need to have a plan to talk to those voters and those individuals. And I think that we need to do a better job of that,” Aguilar said. 

Aguilar, who has long been a proponent of helping so-called Dreamers achieve citizenship, said “more friends and allies” are needed in the Senate to get legislation passed.

“I can respect that at certain times, you know, the House has been at fault and the Senate has been at fault, but in the last ten years, Democrats have continually put these bills on the floor, and Republicans have stood in the way on the House side to see any real reform happen,” Aguilar said.

With their new control of the House, Republicans have homed in on Biden’s border policies as a target of their probes into the president and the administration.

Tags Border DACA Dreamers immigration Joe Biden Pete Aguilar Pete Aguilar U.S.-Mexico border

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  2. Super Bowl: What you need to know about the national anthem, pregame ...
  3. FAA briefly closes airspace over Lake Michigan for ‘defense activities’
  4. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  5. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  6. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  7. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  8. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  9. House Republican says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Democrats ‘scare’ seniors ...
  10. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  11. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
  12. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  13. Former DNC chair: Trump may regret entering 2024 race too soon
  14. The new red wave is already here
  15. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  16. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  17. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
  18. McCaul says some House GOP have ‘false dichotomy’ that US can’t help ...
Load more

Video

See all Video