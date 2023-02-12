trending:

McCaul says some House GOP have ‘false dichotomy’ that US can’t help Ukraine beat Russia

by Lauren Sforza - 02/12/23 3:08 PM ET
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) gives an opening statement during an organizational meeting for the 118th session of Congress on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that some House Republicans falsely believe that the United States cannot aid Ukraine while also securing America’s own border.

CBS’s Margaret Brennan asked McCaul if Ukraine skeptics within the GOP, like Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), needed to be educated more on Ukraine aid.

McCaul said Greene was “satisfied” with the controls on spending during a briefing on the topic. However, he said he does not think Greene and others like her will “ever be persuaded that this cause is something that they would support.”

“I think they have this false dichotomy that somehow we can’t help Ukraine beat back the Russians, who invaded their country, and secure the border,” he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We can do both. We’re a great nation.”

“And the fact of the matter is, unfortunately, this administration has chosen not to secure the border,” he continued. President Biden “can’t even control and secure our airspace now, it looks like.”

During Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, some Republicans chanted “secure the border” as he talked about ending the trafficking of fentanyl — one of several times Republicans heckled Biden during the speech.

Some Republicans have voiced opposition to any aid to Ukraine, however, most in the party have focused on increasing oversight of U.S. support. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned in October that there would be no “blank check” sent to Ukraine if Republicans control the House.

Russia launched its latest barrage of attacks on Ukraine on Thursday and Friday, with missile strikes aimed at key infrastructure and energy grids across the country.

The Biden administration has spent more than $27 billion on military assistance to Ukraine, including a $2.5 billion package last month.

It also approved sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, after weeks of back-and-forth with Germany and other NATO allies. Ukraine is now calling on its allies to send F-16 fighter jets, but Biden has said that the U.S. will not be providing the aircraft.

Tags border security Joe Biden Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene Michael McCaul Michael McCaul Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Ukraine aid

