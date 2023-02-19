trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Top GOP lawmaker urges US to send fighter jets, missiles to Ukraine

by Julia Mueller - 02/19/23 9:51 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/19/23 9:51 AM ET
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) gives an opening statement during an organizational meeting for the 118th session of Congress on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said he’s hopeful the U.S. will send more missiles and move to supply fighter jets to Kyiv as Russia’s war with Ukraine approaches its one-year mark. 

“The longer they wait, the longer this conflict will prevail,” McCaul said on CNN’s “State of the Union” beside fellow GOP Rep. Mike Turner (Ohio) at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. 

“We need to throw everything we can into this fight so that they can win and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky is going to tell us that soon, as well. He had a speech at the conference saying the same thing. And I think the momentum is building for this to happen,” McCaul said. 

In the wake of the Biden administration’s move to greenlight battle tanks for Ukraine, a bipartisan group of lawmakers last week pushed the Biden administration to answer Kyiv’s calls for F-16 fighter jets. 

The lawmakers argue providing the jets could tip the scales as Russia readies renewed offensives, Politico reported.

Asked on Sunday whether he thinks the administration will send the jets, McCaul said, “I hope so.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine will reach its first anniversary next Friday, and Moscow has reportedly been readying for an intensified offensive as the war hits that marker.

Tags fighter jets Michael McCaul Michael McCaul Mike Turner Missiles russia ukraine

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  2. Ohio senator: East Palestine residents ‘right to be skeptical’ after train ...
  3. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  4. After School Satan Club holds first meeting at Virginia primary school
  5. Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda
  6. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  7. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  8. Harris travels home from Munich on support plane after Air Force Two breaks down
  9. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  10. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  11. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  12. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  13. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  14. Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
  15. Blinken claims China ‘strongly considering’ providing Russia with ‘lethal ...
  16. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  17. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  18. The North Carolina Supreme Court has thrown SCOTUS a lifeline
Load more

Video

See all Video