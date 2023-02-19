Hogan: Inadvertently helping Trump could be ‘pretty good reason’ not to run in 2024

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is considering a 2024 presidential bid, said on Sunday that he might not run if his candidacy would inadvertently help boost former President Trump’s reelection campaign.

“If you thought your candidacy was gonna contribute to inadvertently helping Donald Trump, would that be a reason not to run?” NBC News anchor Chuck Todd asked Hogan on “Meet the Press.”

“That would be a pretty good reason to consider not running, absolutely,” Hogan replied.

“I don’t care that much about my future in the Republican Party. I care about making sure we have a future for the Republican Party, and if we can stop Donald Trump and elect a great Republican, common sense, conservative leader, certainly that would be a factor,” the former governor and outspoken Trump critic added.

Trump launched his campaign back in November, shortly after the midterm elections. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) last week became the first big-name Republican to lodge a challenge to the former president.

Political observers have raised concerns that a large field of GOP contenders could give Trump a leg up to win the party’s nomination.

Hogan has long been named a potential Trump challenger for 2024, and said Sunday he’s gearing up to announce his decision on whether to enter the ring sometime this spring.