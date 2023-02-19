trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Graham has ‘no concerns’ about testimony after Georgia grand jury raised perjury questions

by Lauren Sforza - 02/19/23 5:44 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/19/23 5:44 PM ET

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he has “no concerns” about the testimony he gave to a Georgia grand jury after it suggested last week that one of the individuals it spoke with may have committed perjury.

Graham told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” that he had “no concerns about [his] testimony,” and largely agreed with the conclusions drawn by the grand jury about the 2020 election results.

“The grand jury analysis that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia — I agree with that,” he said, noting that he voted to certify Georgia’s election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) subpoenaed Graham last year to appear before a grand jury in special investigation into former President Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the 2020 election results.

Graham attempted to block the subpoena, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

The grand jury released parts of its report last week that recommend the district attorney should seek indictments for witnesses who may have lied to the grand jury, though it offered no indication of who those individuals were.

The known targets of the probe in Georgia include former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and 16 Republicans who held a meeting to carry out the fake elector plot by voting to certify the election for Trump.

Graham and his lawyers have defended his outreach to Georgia officials in the wake of Trump’s loss in the state, arguing that he was “exercising his oversight responsibilities as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including related to voting integrity and election-law issues.”

Graham told Raddatz on Sunday that he thought it “made sense” to call Georgia’s secretary of state after the election, but did not answer a question on whether he regretted making the call.

Tags Donald Trump Fani Willis Fulton county probe Georgia grand jury Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham Rudy Giuliani

More Sunday Talk Shows News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  2. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  3. Florida substitute teacher fired over video DeSantis called ‘fake narrative’
  4. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  5. Battle lines form in Democrats’ race for Feinstein seat
  6. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  7. Wall Street Journal: Special counsel should drop Pence subpoena
  8. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  9. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  10. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  11. Graham on potential Chinese ‘lethal assistance’ to Russia: ‘If you jump ...
  12. Pete Buttigieg fails the Woody Allen test
  13. Graham has ‘no concerns’ about testimony after Georgia grand jury raised ...
  14. 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis shootings
  15. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  16. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  17. Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda
  18. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
Load more

Video

See all Video