Graham has ‘no concerns’ about testimony after Georgia grand jury raised perjury questions

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he has “no concerns” about the testimony he gave to a Georgia grand jury after it suggested last week that one of the individuals it spoke with may have committed perjury.

Graham told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” that he had “no concerns about [his] testimony,” and largely agreed with the conclusions drawn by the grand jury about the 2020 election results.

“The grand jury analysis that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia — I agree with that,” he said, noting that he voted to certify Georgia’s election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) subpoenaed Graham last year to appear before a grand jury in special investigation into former President Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the 2020 election results.

Graham attempted to block the subpoena, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

The grand jury released parts of its report last week that recommend the district attorney should seek indictments for witnesses who may have lied to the grand jury, though it offered no indication of who those individuals were.

The known targets of the probe in Georgia include former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and 16 Republicans who held a meeting to carry out the fake elector plot by voting to certify the election for Trump.

Graham and his lawyers have defended his outreach to Georgia officials in the wake of Trump’s loss in the state, arguing that he was “exercising his oversight responsibilities as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including related to voting integrity and election-law issues.”

Graham told Raddatz on Sunday that he thought it “made sense” to call Georgia’s secretary of state after the election, but did not answer a question on whether he regretted making the call.