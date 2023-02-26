Tim Scott blames Democrats for political division

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) attacked Democrats ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid, accusing the party on Sunday of “working on a blueprint on how to ruin America.”

“The left is trying to sell a drug of victimhood and the narcotic of despair,” Scott said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

“The left today seems to be working on a blueprint on how to ruin America.”

Scott, who last week visited the early voting state of Iowa, has tried to sell an optimistic message of hope, painting a bright picture of the Republican Party’s values.

Scott on Sunday, however, argued that pointing at the failures of the Democratic Party shouldn’t be considered negative.

“Why is that negative to point out the fact that under Joe Biden’s leadership, we’ve had the highest inflation in 40 years?” the senator asked.

Scott has yet to declare a White House campaign, but if he did jump into the race, he would join fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley and former President Trump as the biggest names in the GOP primary.

Scott has leaned heavily on a message of maximizing education opportunities, promoting policies of increasing school choice for parents and students. When asked on Sunday about some of the policy differences between himself and Trump, Scott said that there probably isn’t much to separate them.

When asked when he plans to make a decision on 2024, Scott dodged by saying “I’ve made the decision to go to church at 11:30 today.”