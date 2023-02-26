Biden says he has ‘other things to finish’ before starting ‘full-blown’ 2024 campaign

President Biden said in a new interview that he has “other things to finish” before starting a “full-blown” 2024 presidential campaign.

“Well, apparently, someone interviewed my wife today, I heard. I gotta call her and find out,” Biden told ABC News’s David Muir when asked if he’s running again.

“No, all kidding aside, my intention … has been from the beginning to run, but there’s too many other things I have to finish in the near-term before I start a campaign,” Biden said.

The president has long said he intends to run for another four years in the White House, and first lady Jill Biden gave a strong indication last week that he’ll do so.

“He says he’s not done.” she said during a trip to Kenya.

Biden hasn’t formally announced any official plans to run for president, but the first lady and Biden’s former chief of staff, Ron Klain, have both hinted that an announcement could be soon.

Progressive Marianne Williamson entered the presidential race last week, making her the first high-profile Democrat who could face Biden in a primary showdown.

On the Republican side, former President Trump and his former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have both announced presidential campaigns.